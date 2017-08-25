Jacqueline Laurita Weighs In On The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Trailer

Jacqueline Laurita may not be appearing in the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have an opinion about it.

After Bravo TV released the trailer for the new season on Tuesday, Jacqueline Laurita, who announced her exit from the show earlier this year, took to Twitter to reveal her thoughts, explaining that while the sneak peek at Season 8 looked “really great,” she wasn’t excited about the return of Danielle Staub.

On August 24, All About the Real Housewives shared a report claiming that Jacqueline Laurita appears to be making an effort to stay on the good side of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, possibly to ensure that her alleged past pot stirring would stay in the past. The outlet also said that Laurita had likely been in the ear of Dolores Catania throughout production on Season 8.

All About the Real Housewives went on to accuse Jacqueline Laurita of leaking information about The Real Housewives of New Jersey to an unnamed blog and said that Catania was doing the dirty work of Laurita behind the scenes.

According to a recent tweet from Jacqueline Laurita, Dolores Catania had no problem standing up to Danielle Staub following her unexpected return, but as All About the Real Housewives revealed, the two women were allegedly involved in an altercation during the opening of the Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza restaurant. During their feud, Staub was said to be louder and more confident while taking on her co-star.

Jacqueline Laurita spoke of her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey in April during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that after being offered only a part-time role on the show, she chose to walk away from the series after seven seasons and 10 years.

To see more of Jacqueline Laurita’s former co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A sneak peek at the new season can be seen below.

