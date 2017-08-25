Kim Zolciak Net Worth: How Much Do She And Her Kids Make For ‘Don’t Be Tardy’?

Kim Zolciak and her family are raking in major cash with their Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy.

Years after Kim Zolciak’s wedding special was turned into a full-time series, the longtime reality star and mother of six is said to be pulling in a whopping $80,000 for each episode of the sixth season of their Bravo reality show and her family isn’t far behind with their paychecks.

“Kim makes $80,000 per episode and Kroy [Biermann] makes $20,000 per episode,” an insider told Radar Online on August 25, adding that the couple is also serving as executive producers of Don’t Be Tardy.

As for Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, she recently turned 18 and after she did, she was upgraded to an adult salary for the show, which grants her an impressive $7,500 for each episode. So, between her and her parents, Bravo TV is shelling out about $1.34 million for the sixth season of Don’t Be Tardy.

According to the Radar Online report, Kim Zolciak, who has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, recently admitted that she is concerned about how she and Kroy Biermann will continue to support their large family now that he is no longer in the NFL. As fans will recall, Biermann was cut from the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

In other Kim Zolciak news, the longtime reality star recently returned to filming on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the series’ upcoming 10th season. So, she’s been spending plenty of time with her former co-stars, including Sheree Whitfield, who introduced her to Kroy Biermann several years ago.

NeNe Leakes is also returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 but while she has returned to her full-time role on the show, Kim Zolciak will be appearing only in a part-time position.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

To see more of Kim Zolciak and her family, including husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids, Brielle, Ariana, Kroy Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia and Kane, don’t miss the Don’t Be Tardy Season 6 premiere on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A sneak peek clip for the new season can be seen below.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]