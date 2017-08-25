Baby Left In Garbage Bag Outside For 3 Days Until Neighbors Hear Animal-Like Sounds, Mother Indicted

A teen mother put her 8-month-old baby in a garbage bag and then left the baby in the bushes of a backyard of an Upstate New York home. Harriette Hoyt, 17, of Sayre, Pensylvania, was visiting friends in Elmira, New York, in the beginning of August when she placed her baby in the bushes.

Police said that the baby was in the bushes for three days until neighbors heard some animal-like sounds and went to investigate, according to Fox News. It was nothing short of a miracle that the baby girl managed to survive for three hot August days in a plastic garbage bag.

Police say the baby was found in a white kitchen garbage bag by the neighbors, who administered first aid to the baby until the first responders arrived, reports ABC News.

The baby girl spent 10 days in a Rochester hospital recovering from the ordeal. The child was then placed in foster care. Hoyt, who remains in jail today, was indicted on attempted murder charges Thursday. She was also charged with reckless endangerment and abandonment of a child.

It was a Saturday morning in the beginning of August when witnesses saw Hoyt with her baby while she visited friends in Elmira. It is believed that she abandoned the baby that Saturday around noon in those bushes, and the baby remained there until the neighbors found the child on Tuesday.

One of the women who found the baby said the baby’s head was inside the bag. Police are calling the neighbor’s heroes, as they immediately cleaned up the baby and took loving care of that child, doing all they could until the first responders arrived on the scene.

According to ABC News, one of the neighbors who investigated the strange noises coming from the bushes thought it was a dog making the noise when they inside first happened upon the garbage bag.

Hoyt is being tried as an adult in the State of New York, and while she was charged and arraigned the same day the baby was found, she wasn’t indicted on the attempted murder charge until Thursday of this week.

Hoyt is jailed on a $250,000 cash bond or $500,000 property bond, according to a spokesperson at the Chemung County Jail where she is currently incarcerated.

