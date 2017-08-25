Javi Marroquin And New Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Are On The Rocks After Briana DeJesus Flirtation

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau may be on the verge of a split just weeks into their new romance.

According to a new report, the couple is facing hardships amid rumors of online flirtation between Javi Marroquin and his newest Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJessus.

Ever since Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus began tweeting to one another online, Teen Mom 2 fans have been hoping for a romance between them. However, in July, Marroquin went public with another woman, Lauren Comeau, and continues to give his best efforts to maintaining their long-distance relationship.

While Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have shared a number of good times together, the Teen Mom 2 dad, who has been known to flirt with DeJesus from time to time, recently opened up about their romance during an interview with Radar Online and admitted that things between them are far from perfect.

“It’s not over,” Javi Marroquin said on August 25. “It’s hard, but communication is key.”

In addition to telling fans on Monday night that he was waiting for Briana DeJesus to FaceTime with him during the new episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin recently told fans he wold be seeing his co-star soon and added a number of kissing emojis.

Javi Marroquin’s online behavior hasn’t exactly seemed like that of a committed boyfriend but according to the reality star, he and Comeau will “be fine.”

Javi Marroquin has been appearing on Teen Mom 2 for the past few years due to his relationships with his former wife, Kailyn Lowry. As fans will recall, Lowry and Marroquin got married in 2012 and celebrated their marriage with an aquarium wedding one year later. Then, in May 2016, the couple announced that their marriage had ended after just three years and one child.

Despite his divorce from Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin continues to spend as much time as possible with their three-year-old son Lincoln and has also remained in the life of his former step-son, seven-year-old Isaac.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, his family, and his co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

