Gwen Stefani Still Happily ‘Committed’ To Blake, No Plans Of Marrying, Talks Joining ‘American Idol’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the music industry’s “it” couple for nearly two years and have been at the heart of a number of engagement, marriage and pregnancy rumors that all can be laid to rest.

Despite ongoing claims that a marriage is eminent, a walk down the aisle is just not on the horizon for the two. A source very close to Blake Shelton insists that the country star and hollaback girl are still very much committed and are enjoying their relationship while taking things slowly. The source does, however, note that the adorable couple do speak as though they will always be together.

Celebrity Insider relays the words of the insider.

“It’s really been smooth sailing for them. They don’t talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever. They are very committed to one another and their life together.”

It certainly helps that Gwen’s three boys, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, have really taken to Blake and think he’s “really cool.” The source shares that Shelton has put in a tremendous effort with the singer’s sons to ensure they are comfortable with him, Stefani shares her three boys with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first ignited their romance in the summer of 2015 when they teamed up as co-judges on the hit show The Voice. Both Gwen and Blake were in the midst of difficult divorces and found support from one another. That connection and bond formed over such a tumultuous time for each star has now resulted in a loving relationship.

While the pair have remained partners in life as well as co-panelists on the hit reality show, American Idol is making a comeback this year and an intriguing question was posed to Gwen in regard to jumping ship and joining the American Idol panel. So far, as E! News relays, only Katy Perry has signed on to be a judge on the upcoming season of AI. When questioned, Stefani gave a bit of a round-a-bout answer.

That would, like, I don’t know,” the songwriter said. “You never know what could happen. You just never know…but I doubt it.”

Gwen Stefani talks American Idol and her kids: https://t.co/jYGLTzeWqZ pic.twitter.com/9Jt3pH86Cj — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) August 24, 2017

It seems, for now, that Gwen Stefani is remaining loyal to the current hit show she appears on and is as equally loyal and committed to her country star beau.

[Featured Image By Christopher Polk /Getty Images]