Piana’s Wife Sara Piana Writes Of Rich’s Death As Bodybuilder Collects Instagram RIPs, Chanel Jansen Quiet

The bodybuilding world has been rocked by the sudden deaths of two superstars. Dallas McCarver’s recent death as a young bodybuilder was especially shocking, as reported by the Inquisitr when news broke about McCarver losing his life after choking on food. Now, news about the death of professional bodybuilder Rich Piana is bringing out RIP tributes on Piana’s Instagram page and words from Sara Piana, who wrote on Instagram that she was actually still married to Rich.
As reported by The Sun, Sara was Piana’s estranged wife, and as seen in the below Instagram post, Sara tagged Rich’s Instagram account @1dayumay and wrote about crying as she heard the news of Rich’s death. Meanwhile, Rich’s Instagram account is collecting plenty of RIP wishes as the news of his death spreads. Sara thanked Rich for teaching her many life lessons and wrote of her hopes that Rich feels “better now in heaven.” Piana wrote that she hoped Rich was healthy and smiling, as she called Piana her “dear husband.” Sara insisted that she wasn’t writing about the fact that she was still legally married to Rich for any type of gain, but simply in order to pass along truthful information about her marriage to Piana. Sara wrote that she believed she saved Rich’s life once before.
I'm in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can barely believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn't make it. I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other's presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people's heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Not many people know that me and him are STILL legally married till this day despite all rumors. I have NOTHING to gain by saying that but want everyone to know the truth. I know that people say stuff on social media but I truly am not the "bad" person people think I am. I actually saved Rich's life 1 time before, glad I was there for him at that time. Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you're up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone "how it is, being REAL & doing your thing". Rest In Peace my dear husband. #GoneButNeverForgotten #RichPiana #RIP ???? ????????❤️. P.S. I want to wish my deepest condolence to Chanel @c_no5 and thanking her for being there for him, loving him & showing him support. You're an angel. We will all miss him so much, may his soul & spirit Rest In Peace Forever????????. XOXO Sara Piana. . . . #Repost @1dayumay (@get_repost) ・・・ Great weekend together @sara.piana and I had some nice time together since we didn't film the Bigger By The Day videos over the weekend!! It was some much needed quality time together!! Your time is everything and make sure you spend it right it's something you can't get back! #welcometoourworld #whateverittakes #livinthedream #loveitkillit #1dayumay #richpiana #queenofbeautykingofbeast #love #whateverittakes
According to Rich in the below viral video, Piana and Sara were no longer married, and had gotten their marriage annulled. But Sara’s claims that they were still legally married contradict what Rich said.
Warning: The below video contains language that might be offensive.
Meanwhile, according to Google Trends, the name “Rich Piana” received 100,000 searches on Friday, August 25, as news of his death in the wake of Piana being placed in a medically induced coma grew. Plenty of people are searching Google for news about Piana’s death, as well as information about Chanel Jansen, Rich’s girlfriend, as reported by The Sun. Chanel has been much quieter about Piana’s death on Instagram.
Searches for information about Piana’s estranged wife, Rich’s girlfriend, and other personal information join searches for Piana’s workouts.
The world wide outpouring to send Rich voicemails and messages to have played or read to him is overwhelming!❤ We can't thank you all enough for your continued support during this time. To those who have been so respectful and come to his defense when others have been disgusting excuses for human beings -THANK YOU! The only update I'm permitted to give at this time is that he is alive, he is ok, and the excellent medical professionals here as well as myself and his close loved ones are doing all we can to get him back to a full recovery. Please continue to remain patient and respectful. This is a very stressful time for Rich and everyone around him so please understand if we're quiet it's with good reason. #myoneandonly #richpiana #loveofmylife #whateverittakes #love #strength #prayersforpiana #positive #5percenters #respect #loyalty #positivevibes #positivevibesonly @1dayumay
Chanel’s most recent Instagram post, as of this writing, was seven days ago when she wrote that she was only allowed to say that Rich was alive and okay at that point. As seen in photos above and below, Piana was photographed in 2017 promoting the movie, Generation Iron 2, in Birmingham, England.
[Featured Image by Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images for The Vladar Company, Vlad Yudin]