‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Calls The Cops On Her Mom, Claims Barbara Drinks Around Her Son Jace

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mother takes a turn for the worse during the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans attempted to get her mother in trouble with police just weeks before they were scheduled to battle for custody of Jace in court by calling the cops and claiming that her mother was passed out after getting drunk while her son was in her care.

In a sneak peek clip for next week’s episode, via a report by Radar Online on August 25, Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, were seen attempting to get evidence of Barbara’s drinking as she spent time with Jace and friends on Cinco De Mayo.

After showing up to the restaurant where Barbara was, Jenelle Evans’ fiancé took pictures of Barbara enjoying what appeared to be a glass of wine before Evans entered the restaurant and confronted Barbara about her potential plans to drink and drive with the eight-year-old child.

Later, Jenelle Evans showed up to Barbara’s house and attempted to confront her. However, despite suspecting that her mother was passed out drunk, Barbara later spoke to police and demanded they remove Evans from her property.

Speaking to Radar Online after the incident took place, Barbara said that Jace did not want to go with his mother so she informed him to hid in the house. Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans proceeded to bang on her garage and windows for a full hour.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the Teen Mom 2 star is refusing to invite her mother to her upcoming wedding on September 23. As Radar Online revealed to readers on August 24, the relationship between Jenelle and Barbara Evans remains strained and she has not been included on the guest list.

In addition to leaving Barbara Evans off the guest list for her and Eason’s wedding ceremony, Eason’s sister, Jessica, will also be kept from the event. As fans may recall, Jessica feuded with Jenelle Evans and her fiancé earlier this year after she was caught spending time with his ex-girlfriend and their son.

