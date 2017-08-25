Serena Williams Uses Baby To Grow Net Worth, Instagram Becomes Business Tool For Her & Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is not the traditional doting mother we are used to seeing. While she and her to-be husband, Alexis Ohanian, cannot wait to welcome their first child into the world, she also has some business plans up her sleeve when it arrives. The former world No. 1 tennis player’s net worth currently stands at $180 million, and it looks like she can’t wait to grow that into even bigger figures.

Serena’s pregnancy came as somewhat of a surprise for the couple. She admitted that the way she broke the news to her fiance that she was expecting was to hand over a bag full of positive pregnancy results. She kept it a secret from her fans during the 2017 Australian Open, where she took home the championship title and announced her pregnancy quietly and suddenly on her Instagram account.

Throughout her pregnancy, she used her baby bump to promote some of the brands she holds dear to her heart. Since she could not take part in French Open or Wimbledon this year, she channeled all the energy toward her business ventures.

She teamed up with SurveyMonkey, a company for which she serves as a board member, to let her fans guess what the gender of her baby will be. Serena famously decided to not find out about its gender via ultrasound, saying that there are so “few surprises” in life.

So few surprises in life these days, that’s why I'm waiting to find out the sex of the baby. @SurveyMonkey revealed your guesses! A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Now that she is just weeks away from delivering her baby, she is thinking about other products and services associated with child rearing that she can promote.

“I feel like having a child is opening new doors because I can understand parents and especially mothers,” she said, according to USA Today. “I feel like I can understand even more companies. I honestly feel like it opens (a new category) of business opportunities. Even looking from child food — I’m really a health nut so I want to make sure my baby eats really healthy — so that’s just a whole new (category) of business opportunities that I would have never paid attention to.”

Sounds like Serena is ready to exploit this opportunity to grow her net worth.

Instagram has been an important platform for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian when it comes to sharing their businesses partnerships. While they also make posts that allow fans take a look into their personal life, about half the time they use it as a way to endorse products and services.

Serena has been one of the few athletes who kept her fans abreast on the progress of her pregnancy. Baby bump pictures have been an important part of her journey as a new mother.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Do you think Serena and her husband will see a spike in their net worth when the baby arrives? Do you think she will be too busy getting back on the court to develop other business partnerships? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images]