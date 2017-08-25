Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge Endure Their Nastiest Fight Yet — And It’s Caught On Camera

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge reportedly endured their nastiest fight yet during a Real Housewives of Orange County cast trip to Iceland.

According to a new report, the former friends engaged in a messy dispute while attempting to enjoy a fun girls trip with their co-stars, including Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, which ended in a screaming match between them.

“Punches were almost thrown. They had to be stopped by the other girls before it got out of hand!” a source told Radar Online on August 25, adding that Judge accused Gunvalson of leaking shocking secrets about her, which Gunvalson denied.

Following the incident, several members of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast went home in tears and the division in the group was more prevalent than ever. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge even refused to film with one another after the incident took place.

Vicki Gunvalson’s dispute with Tamra Judge began during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10 after Gunvalson refused to pose questions to her then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers in regard to the cancer diagnosis that many of her co-stars were convinced he was lying about. Then, months later, after Gunvalson repeated a rumor regarding Tamra Judge’s husband allegedly being gay, their relationship took a turn for the worse and they began to feud on-screen and off.

Although Gunvalson and Judge have had an up and down relationship for the past several years, Judge has made it clear that after Gunvalson targeted her marriage, she has no plans to reconcile.

As fans may recall, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge also found themselves at odds during a cast trip to Ireland, during which Judge and her friends, including Beador and former housewife Heather Dubrow, battled back against the antics of Gunvalson and Dodd.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

