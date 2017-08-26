Prince Harry Reportedly May Get Engaged To Meghan Markle In Stunning ‘Romantic Surprise’ Of Summer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been surrounded by rumors of engagements, weddings, and even babies for months. Amid their recent romantic trip to Africa, engagement rumors soared amid speculation that Harry would propose to Meghan during that trip. But summer isn’t over yet, and now a new report has unveiled a very special and unusual “romantic surprise” that the prince has planned for Markle.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: Engaged Before Autumn?

Harry reportedly wants to finish off his summer holidays on a “high note,” and that goal involves a “romantic surprise” for Meghan, according to a source quoted by E News.

The prince and Markle are continuing their vacation with plans for a special visit to a spectacular location to finish their trip. The famous member of the royal family and his actress girlfriend first went to Livingstone in Zambia. The lovebirds then voyaged across the Kazungula border from Botswana, where they reportedly plan to remain for several days.

Some celebrities propose at the most chic, exclusive restaurants in their cities, while others fly to well-known romantic destinations such as Paris. But Harry reportedly has a very different type of romantic environment in mind. The insider revealed Harry’s reported plans to take Meghan to Victoria Falls.

“[Prince Harry] has one more romantic surprise arranged for Meghan.”

If the prince succeeds with his reported plan, his leading lady will cherish their visit to the famous waterfalls. A source quoted by E News revealed that VIPs such as Markle and Harry are known to “love” taking helicopter tours of the falls.

Romance High In The Air

If Meghan and the prince take the helicopter tour during their visit, they will enjoy a fantastic view.

“It’s one thing to experience [the waterfalls] at ground level,” noted the insider.

“High up is where you really get to see how spectacular the view is and just how enormous it is.”

What’s anticipated to rank as the romantic surprise of the summer comes in the wake of Markle’s and Harry’s vacation in Africa. The couple celebrated Meghan’s recent 36th birthday, and the celebration reportedly included the prince’s close friends. Highlights of the special birthday celebration included a Botswana safari and trip to Okavango Delta, said another insider quoted by E News.

“Harry knows exactly where to stay on a trip like this and he’s also worked closely with a trusted tour guide who has helped with arrangements and organizing excursions,” said the source.

Luxury And A Touch Of Daring Danger

While the prince will provide Markle with luxury, the insider predicted that Harry will include “a big element of daring stuff, too.” The lovebirds reportedly have set a goal of getting “really close to the animals.”

But does the prince have a secret goal of proposing to Meghan in that romantic environment? Amid celebrating a year of dating, Harry and Markle are sparking even more speculation that an engagement announcement will come in the near future. An insider told E News that although the prince and Megan are very private, those close to the couple “know love is in the air.”

Calling their romance “very serious,” the source said that Harry and his leading lady are focusing on their future. Those close to them are even predicting when the engagement will be revealed, according to the insider.

“Engagement talk isn’t just between the two of them.”

The prince and Meghan have not succeeded in hiding their love from his assistants, admitted the source.

“Even some of Harry’s closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year,” added the insider.

[Featured Image by Joe Giddins/WPA Pool/Getty Images]