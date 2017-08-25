LuAnn De Lesseps Will Reportedly Tell All About Marriage And Divorce From Husband Tom D’Agostino On ‘WWHL’

LuAnn De Lesseps is set for a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she is expected to tell all about her troubled marriage and divorce from husband Tom D’Agostino.

While LuAnn De Lesseps was seen defending her marriage prior to their split on the recently aired second part of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion special, she will be opening up about the end of her relationship with D’Agostino in the coming weeks.

On August 24, Us Weekly magazine confirmed the upcoming Watch What Happens Live special with readers and revealed that while LuAnn De Lesseps and her soon-to-be-ex-husband are in contact at the moment, D’Agostino will not be featured during the television event.

News of LuAnn De Lesseps’ upcoming special comes just weeks after the longtime reality star and mother of two took to Twitter to confirm her plans for divorce with her fans and followers. In her August 3 tweet, De Lesseps said she and D’Agostino care for one another very much and hope that fans will respect their privacy throughout their split.

Before calling it quits on their marriage after just seven months, LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino were faced with a number of shocking rumors, including a report which suggested that the two had engaged in a physical confrontation with one another while visiting a New York City restaurant in July.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino tied the knot on December 31, 2016 after facing rumors of D’Agostino’s alleged infidelity for several months. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, De Lesseps’ co-stars attempted to warn her about D’Agostino’s allegedly shady behavior but she chose to ignore the claims and move forward with their wedding.

To see more of LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into the third part of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday night, August 30, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

