Killer Who Raped And Stabbed Young Woman 98 Times Claps Hands After Being Handed Four Life Sentences

Cameron Wilson, a serial killer who went on a killing-spree on the Cape Flats for two years, has been handed four life sentences and an additional 71 years in jail. The 20-year-old’s most heinous crime was inflicted on his last victim, 18-year-old Lekita Moore, whom he raped and stabbed 98 times before cutting her genitals open, Mirror reports. Lekita was found naked in Valhalla Park.

Wilson has been charged for several murders and rapes, all of which he committed between 2014 and 2016. Among the persons he killed in Cape Town, South Africa include Alfonzo van Rooyen, Toyher Stobber, Ernest Erasmus, and Stacey-Lee Mohale.

Cameron Wilson was often seen smiling and rolling his eyes during the sentencing proceedings, according to EWN. There were times he appeared disinterested.

As Judge Chantel Fortuin read out his sentence inside a packed Western Cape High Court, Wilson stood up and clapped.

The gallery was filled with friends and families of the victims, many of whom taunted and insulted Wilson ahead of the proceedings. They erupted in applause as Wilson’s sentence was read.

As reported by the IOL newspaper in South Africa, Abigail Plaatjies, one of Wilson’s victims who survived, spoke at the trial to recount her ordeal. On April 24, 2015, she and her 16-year-old friend Stacey-Lee Mohale were approached by Wilson and a younger man while they were walking towards home. Held at gunpoint, the two women were led to a nearby field where Wilson proceeded to rape Stacey.

Convicted killer Cameron Wilson rolls eyes at four life sentences for Cape terror spree | @TammyPetersen87 https://t.co/l2mXN1kN3i pic.twitter.com/hiAR09KSYR — News24 (@News24) August 24, 2017

After he was done, Wilson hit and stabbed them before. He threw 10 tires over them and set them on fire. Abigail survived but suffered major injuries. Stacey, however, did not survive.

Psychologists who examined Wilson submitted reports to the court declaring the 20-year-old a serial killer and a psychopath, with little chance of being rehabilitated, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Prosecutor Advocate Carine Teunissen said Wilson not only showed zero empathy and remorse for his victims and their families, he also took delight in the crimes he committed.

Father of Lekita Moore won’t forgive her killer Cameron Wilson https://t.co/4c1iChKrzu pic.twitter.com/412snUbWq5 — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 25, 2017

Teunissen praised the witnesses who courageously took to the stand during Wilson’s trial, commending them for the role they played in delivering justice to the victims.

