Kim Gets Trolled: The Kardashian Is Given The Snake Treatment By Taylor’s Fans
Taylor Swift performs at The 1989 World Tour
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian had one of the biggest celebrity fallouts last year. Their feud started when Kim branded Swift as a snake for lying about her husband, Kanye West.

Now, the tables have been turned. After the explosive release of Taylor Swift’s new single, her fans are more than determined to show Kim Kardashian, the same snake treatment.

The public shaming started when Taylor Swift slammed West for his song “Famous” which used the following lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that bit** famous.”

Taylor said that she had a problem with the lyrics because even if she approved some of the lines and even thanked Kanye for getting her permission, she was not informed that the word “bit**” will be used and that there was talk about having sex with her.

According to The Sun, Kim responded to Taylor’s complaints by posting a video on her snapchat where it showed Kanye and Taylor talking via phone and discussing the lyrics. However, it did not show the part where he calls her a bitch. Thus, making the argument bigger for both parties to defend.

The reality star then branded Swift as a snake after she posted on her twitter account that “It’s legit Snake day?!?!” After that, Taylor was trolled with snake emojis by the Kardashian’s fans for the past year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]

ET Online reported, that on the anniversary of Kim’s snake tweet, Swifties decided to show their support for Taylor by posting snake emojis and even celebrating national snake day with the emojis.

After Taylor Swift’s cryptic videos and posts for her upcoming single, “Look What You Made Me Do” and her album Reputation that will be released on November 10, it was clear to everyone that she has decided to embrace being a “snake” and making it work to her advantage.

Her fans were quick to show support and pretty soon, Kim’s twitter feed was filled with snake emojis and Taylor gifs. The fans flooded almost everything, including unrelated posts to their feud. The comments section of her latest posts showed lines and lines of snake emojis, according to The Sun.

Amid all the renewed tensions though, Kim Kardashian-West seemed to be unaffected by it all. Mail Online posted photos of Kim enjoying lunch time with sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kim’s Instagram account though, was saved from all the snake attacks. According to a report from ET Online, it seems that the star has blocked the reptile graphic on her account.

Kanye West jumping onstage after Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video award
Kanye West jumping onstage after Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video award during the 2009 MTV VMAs. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

Taylor Swift’s fans have proved that they are definitely a force to be reckoned with and that they are determined to have the last word.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

