Has Amber Portwood Introduced Her New Boyfriend To Her Daughter Leah?

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon debuted their relationship on Instagram earlier this month and days ago, a report confirmed whether or not the Teen Mom OG star has introducer her new boyfriend to her child.

A short time after reports surfaced regarding her new relationship, Amber Portwood fired back at a fan on Twitter who accused her of introducing too many men to her eight-year-old daughter Leah by saying that she only brought Matt Baier into her life and noting that they were together for three-and-a-half years.

Now, however, weeks after her tweet was shared, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup has confirmed that Amber Portwood’s daughter has met Andrew Glennon. As the outlet explained, Glennon recently shared a photo on Instagram which included a small glimpse at the child.

While the focus point of Andrew Glennon’s photo was something else entirely, his girlfriend’s child was visible in the background of the image and due to what she was wearing, the report was able to confirm it was her by using one of Amber Portwood’s photos of the child’s attire on the day it was taken.

The photo in question was taken during a car show that Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon attended.

A post shared by Andrew Glennon (@andrew.glennon) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

When fans last saw Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG, she was involved in a troubled relationship with her former fiancé Matt Baier. As fans will recall, Portwood and Baier putted heads during a trip to Las Vegas, during which Baier hoped to elope, and weeks later, Baier failed a lie detector test that questioned him about his alleged interaction with another woman.

Although Amber Portwood and Matt Baier filed a season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in hopes of getting their relationship back on track, they ultimately chose to part ways.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Amber Portwood, her family, and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom OG Season 7 later this year or early next year.

[Featured Image by MTV]