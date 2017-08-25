‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Flat Belly Post On Instagram?

Maci Bookout has been facing rumors of a fourth pregnancy for weeks and on Thursday, the Teen Mom OG star may have finally addressed the shocking reports.

Although Maci Bookout didn’t directly speak of the ongoing rumors regarding her potential fourth pregnancy, she shared an image on Instagram on August 24 which seemingly shut down the possibility completely.

In the post, Maci Bookout promoted the weight loss product Flat Belly Tea, which isn’t safe to take while pregnant. As the brand revealed on its official page, it does not recommend that any woman take their product while expecting a baby. So, if Bookout is taking the product, it is safe to say that she is not pregnant.

Maci Bookout first sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy at the end of July when she took to Instagram to share an image of herself and her two sons, eight-year-old Bentley Edwards and one-year-old Maverick Reed McKinney. In the photo, Bookout appeared to be sporting a substantial baby bump as she held Maverick on her hip. However, some Instagram users said the surprising image was simply a bad angle that made it looks as if Bookout was pregnant.

In the weeks that followed rumors began swirling and because Maci Bookout stayed silent, many fans suspected she was keeping her possible baby news to herself.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney share two children together, two-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and one-year-old son Maverick Reed. Bookout also shares son Bentley with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, who has recently found himself involved in quite the online scandal.

As Teen Mom OG fans may have seen, Ryan Edwards has been accused of attempting to link up with a number of women on Tinder who aren’t his wife. He denies the allegations against him.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Maci Bookout, her family, and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell, are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom OG Season 7 later this year or early next year.

[Featured Image by MTV]