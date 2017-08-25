‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Will Simon Betray Negan? Steven Ogg On His ‘TWD’ Character

The Walking Dead Season 8 is approaching quickly. Premiering on AMC network this fall, what can fans expect? Everyone knows that there is a strong possibility that Dwight (Austin Amelio) could betray Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). However, what about Simon? Recently, Steven Ogg discussed his character with ComicBook.com.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Before Season 7 concluded, Steven Ogg appeared on Talking Dead. During the episode, he explained that Simon was just doing his job. However, he teased that Negan and Simon had known each other for many years, probably since the zombie apocalypse began. While others were on a tight leash with Negan, Simon had a lot more freedom to do his own thing.

When speaking with ComicBook.com, Ogg seemed to echo this statement. He also mentioned that everyone is just trying to survive, and so is Simon.

“I think everyone is trying to survive, but I think what makes it interesting is everyone has an angle. I think the duplicitous nature of everyone makes anything possible because at the end of the day you want to survive. Does Simon agree with everything Negan does? Does he think it’s the best way to deal with things? That’s what’s interesting.”

In The Walking Dead, it appears that Simon might not share Negan’s philosophy. However, he does his job because to survive, he needs to do what he is told. Everyone has seen what happens to those to disobey Negan.

“It’s like, well is he just doing this because he feels this is the best way to survive in this world? Or does he adhere to Negan’s philosophy? Again, it’s a world of survival, so that’s why, again, Simon having fun and joking and f**king around with people is reflective of maybe who he is and how he decides to survive in the world. What would the Negan/Simon one on one be like? Is Negan always talking like that? Is he always behaving like that?”

As the Inquisitr previously speculated, there is a chance that the Saviors might turn on Negan in The Walking Dead. It is already known that at some point, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others will win the war. The only thing the Saviors really care about is their own survival. As it was noted last season, some of the Sanctuary residents are not there by choice. Some are actually innocent and might make good fighters for the other side. If this happens, then Dwight and Simon might not be the only ones who help out Alexandria.

It is also known that Negan survives the bloody battle that is coming up in Season 8. Rick will try to kill him, but he will fail. He will then be taken as a prisoner of war. Later, expect Negan and Rick to work together to fight the Whisperers.

What do you think is going to happen with Simon in The Walking Dead Season 8?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]