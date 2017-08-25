Chester Bennington’s Ex-Wife Blasts His Widow Talinda For ‘Disgusting’ Funeral

Chester Bennington’s death has left a gaping hole in the music industry, and now there is an even larger divide among the family members he left behind. One month after the Linkin Park frontman was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home of an apparent suicide, his ex-wife, Samantha Bennington, is lashing out about the aftermath of his death in an angry social media post. Samantha Bennington posted to Facebook to criticize how Chester’s funeral was handled by his widow, Talinda Ann Bentley Bennington.

Chester Bennington was buried in a private funeral service in Palos Verdes, Calif. on July 29, where an estimated 200 friends and family members were in attendance. But his ex-wife left the service feeling angry and disgusted by what she witnessed.

Samantha Bennington took issue with the fact that Chester’s private memorial service focused on his life as a rock star and ignored much of his family life.

“I’m so disgusted on so many levels!” Samantha Bennington wrote of the service.

“There were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!.. It was more like checking into KROQ’s Weenie Roast Festival.”

Samantha revealed that she was not asked to speak at the funeral of her late ex that only one photo of Draven, the 15-year-old son she shares with the late Linkin Park singer, was on display at the memorial service. In addition, Samantha Bennington revealed that the names of Chester’s kids and other close family members weren’t mentioned in the program, which she said looked like “a cheap happy hour menu.”

Samantha Bennington revealed that Talinda, whom she refers to as “T” in her rant, did not include her in an “after bowling celebration” and that her ex’s second wife has never treated Draven “equally.”

“We haven’t had the opportunity to honor his dad properly for his lifetime, & the lack of respect & honesty is just disgusting!” Samantha wrote of her son.

“We do not have a place to go or even any of his ashes!”

Chester Bennington was father to six kids. In addition to Draven, whom he shared with first wife Samantha, Chester had two sons, Jamie and Isaiah, with former girlfriend Elka Brand, and son Tyler Lee and twin daughters Lily and Lila with Talinda Ann Bentley, whom he married in 2005.

Samantha also had some choice words directly for Talinda, whom she says tried to “force” Draven to visit the house where his father was found dead if he wanted to have any of his belongings.

“You want my son to have some of [Chester’s] things, then give him something you feel is meaningful, do not force him to go into that house,” Samantha wrote.

“He would rather not have a jacket from his dad than have you force him to go into that home.”

In her post, Chester Bennington’s ex-wife also thanked a judge for the child custody judgment which stated Draven was only to go to his father’s home when Chester was there.

And while she did not name anyone directly, in her most damning comment, Samantha wrote:

“I hope you like capitalizing on his death. Karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love.”

You can see Samantha Bennington’s entire post below:

