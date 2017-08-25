Doomsday Inevitable? Natural Disasters Will Increase, Some Claim Humans Won’t Survive Climate Change

For centuries, mankind has expressed worries over doomsday and humankind ceasing to exist. These concerns have only increased with the news that climate change is getting worse. In an article published by Sputnik News, this worry was addressed. It was stated that unless climate change and global warming improves, then natural disasters will only get worse. This has led to some people pondering the possibility that it could one day lead to the extinction of the human race.

The website spoke to Yale Unversity ecologist Thomas Crowther who discussed climate change and global warming. As previously reported by the Inquistr, temperatures just keep getting hotter. In fact, a recent report stated that in 140 years of record keeping, global temperatures in July were the highest they have ever been since tracking began. Other records were also broken in 2016, including sea temperatures, rising sea levels, and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Human-driven average temperatures have been increasing in the past century or so. There are fluctuations of course with temperatures now going down, now going up. The problem of the past year is that high temperatures keep going higher and low temperatures are also going higher. This trend has been continuing, especially over the past 50 years.”

There are a lot of factors that go into why global temperatures change from year to year. These include solar changes as well as ocean and wind currents.

According to the Crowther, the only thing that really causes the average temperatures to increase each year is human influence. He mentioned the emission of CO2 and greenhouse gases. He said that this has caused the global annual temperatures to continue to increase over the years.

So, what is going to happen in the future if things don’t change? According to Crowther, natural disasters will only increase. Specifically, cyclones, floods, droughts, and other extreme climate conditions. The world has already seen some of this.

For a long time, the southern United States went through a massive drought. Photos of dried up, burnt crops popped up on Facebook. More recently, Hurricane Harvey is headed to Texas and is predicted to the worst hurricane in the past 12 years. There is also the iceberg that broke off the Larsen ice shelf in the Antarctic Peninsula.

“We are only expecting these to increase as global temperatures continue to rise. One thing is clear: the rates of these natural disasters are going to increase and impact humans around the world.”

A simple search for global warming on Facebook yields results of people who are either concerned about the future, or those that dismiss it entirely. Some predict that mankind might not survive. This is especially true after reports that a 131-degree heat wave could be in the future.

What do you think about the climate change and global warming debate? Are you concerned that humans might not survive unless something is done? Or do you believe that climate change is normal?

[Featured Image by HE68/Shutterstock.com]