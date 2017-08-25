Robert Pattinson Spends Time With Co-Star Mia Goth In Germany, Still Shows No Signs Of FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson was recently spotted hanging out with his co-star Mia Goth while his fiancee, FKA Twigs, continues to be missing in action.

Earlier this week, the Twilight heartthrob was photographed sight-seeing with the Everest actress in Cologne, Germany. Apparently, Robert and Mia are currently filming overseas for an upcoming film titled High Life.

Onlookers noted that the 31-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress appeared to be casually hanging out while enjoying the place. Although the duo did not put on any PDA, sources revealed that they seemed comfortable with each other’s company.

In the photos obtained by Just Jared, Pattinson and Goth can be seen strolling the streets of Cologne. The duo kept it low-key during their day out as they both rocked casual ensembles.

Robert sported a gray hooded sweatshirt matched with a pair of black pants and cap. Mia, on the other hand, wore a blue jacket over a black shirt and a pair of jeans. She completed her casual look with a barely-there makeup and put her hair in a bun.

Pattinson and Goth’s upcoming film will feature a group of criminals who accept a mission to travel in space and become test subjects of a human reproduction experiment. The group will face a difficult situation after a storm of cosmic rays hit their ship.

The film is expected to come out in 2018.

Robert and Mia getting close off-set sparked speculations that the actor’s romance with FKA Twigs is on the rocks, especially since the couple hasn’t stepped out in public together for quite a while now.

In fact, reports suggest that Robert and FKA Twigs are currently on a break in their relationship. Earlier this month, a source revealed to E! News that the couple is “technically” still together, but will most likely end up separating soon.

The same source also pointed out Robert and FKA Twigs were “serious at one point, but not anymore.”

Despite claims that the couple is currently on a break, an insider revealed that “there’s still hope,” adding that the Remember Me actor “definitely still wants to try” to work things out between them.

The same source also noted that Robert and FKA Twigs only need “to spend some quality time together,” which might be challenging since both of them are “insanely busy” with their respective careers.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson Cozy Up Fueling Dating Rumors https://t.co/82nbTjuTRn — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2017

However, both Robert and FKA Twigs seem to be enjoying their time away from each other as they were spotted hanging out with different people over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Pattinson was photographed getting cozy with his longtime friend Katy Perry during a dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

The duo has been the subject of dating rumors ever since their highly-publicized split with their previous partners — Kristen Stewart for Robert and Orlando Bloom for Katy.

Ibiza Wednesday | #fkatwigs A post shared by FKA Updates/Pictures (@itsfkatwigs) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs also appeared to be enjoying the single the life. She was recently spotted having a good time with a hot French model during a romantic Ibiza getaway.

The singer was photographed with Parisian model Brieuc Breitenstein while sightseeing on the Spanish island. In the photos, the two were engaged in what seemed to be a passionate conversation, gazing at each other intently. At one point, the model appeared to be nuzzling the singer’s hair as they stood close together.

It remains unclear what kind of relationship FKA Twigs has with the model. However, by the looks of it, they seemed pretty close to each other.

So far, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have yet to address the real score between them. The couple has been mum about their relationship ever since they went public in 2014.

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson, Larry Busacca/Getty Images]