Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are ‘Very Much In Love’ — Is Suri Cruise’s Mom Getting Married Soon?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been the subject of dating rumors in the last four years, and despite their reluctance to go public with their relationship, the couple have managed to keep their romance afloat.

The Baby Driver actor was photographed earlier this week at The Commons at Calabasas in Southern California not long after Katie and her daughter Suri were spotted entering the same location, bolstering yet again the speculation that the two are indeed dating but are keeping the relationship low-key.

Jamie Foxx, wearing a navy blue polo, khaki pants, and a wide-brimmed hat, was also spotted entering a frozen yogurt shop, presumably to buy Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise some treats. A witness also claimed that Jamie was walking in the direction of Katie’s home as soon as he left the shop, as reported by E! News.

Not long after the photos surfaced online, an insider for E! News confirmed that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are indeed dating. Better yet, the pair are still “very much in love.”

“They are really happy,” the insider said. “It’s easy and they are for sure very much in love.”

“They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile,” the source added.

Rumors that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are dating started when the the two were spotted dancing at event in East Hampton, New York back in 2013. Foxx denied the rumors, saying that he and Katie were just friends. Rumors started to heat up again in 2015, however, when the pair were photographed holding hands. It didn’t take long for fans to start speculating that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are planning to get married as well.

That said, all wedding or engagement predictions have been off the mark so far. In fact, Foxx told Oprah in 2012 that he has no plans to get married soon.

“I don’t know if I’m built for marriage. I know one thing, I’m a very loving person. When it comes to connecting with somebody then being like there…I know I could be long-term in our connection,” he said.

The Oscar winning actor expressed his reluctance to the idea of getting married earlier this year on The Howard Stern Show when the host asked him if he’s “not into marriage at all.”

“Nah. Why blow it?” the actor said, “I got two great kids and stuff like that.”

Jamie Foxx has two daughters, Corinne Foxx, 23, and Annalise, seven, from previous relationships.

Katie Holmes has been divorced from Tom Cruise in 2012 following a six-year marriage. In a deposition that followed the divorce, Mr. Cruise admitted that Katie wanted out because she wanted to protect their daughter Suri from Scientology, the controversial religion the Top Gun actor is affiliated to.

Unfortunately for their fans, the notion of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx getting married seems too far-fetched at this point given the fact that the couple aren’t even ready to go public with their relationship yet. That said, the important thing is that the two are happy with the way things are between them.

