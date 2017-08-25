‘Will & Grace’ Revival: It’s Back To The Old Grindr With New Promo

Will & Grace is back to the old…Grindr. The revival of the long-running NBC comedy, which ended its original run with a confusing 20-year flash forward, will ignore the events of the controversial series finale and will return as if no time has passed. No time except the 11 real-life years since the series ended, that is.

NBC dropped a new promo for the Will & Grace revival (you can see it below), and it’s clear the fabulous foursome have gotten even better with age. In the new preview, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) are still getting their game on (Taboo!), Karen (Megan Mullally) is still getting her drink on, and Jack (Sean Hayes) is trying to get a date—by using the social dating app Grindr. In fact, Grindr tells him there’s an available gay man just 10 feet from him. Oops… that’s Will!

According to TV Guide, 11 years after a bizarre series finale that had longtime BFFs Will and Grace estranged for 20 years after a falling out, the Will & Grace revival will pick up in the present day with Grace still living with Will in their New York apartment. All of the events in the 2006 finale will be ignored.

Earlier this year, Will & Grace star Eric McCormack told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour that the biggest change for the characters will be adjusting to middle age.

“Will is more comfortable than, let’s say, Jack is,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “I don’t think Jack is comfortable aging into a middle-aged gay man, He doesn’t know what to do with a middle-aged gay. Will does. He’s a lawyer, he knows how to dress, he’s had his own apartment for a long time…He’s got a little bit more self-confidence and that’s going to leave some very interesting dating things. For anyone who says, ‘Is Will going to date?’ Yes!”

Let's have a toast for this Fabulous Foursome! ???? #WillAndGrace A post shared by Will & Grace (@nbcwillandgrace) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

While the original finale for Will & Grace had Grace (Debra Messing) married to Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) and raising their daughter, Laila, and Will ( McCormack) married to Vince (Bobby Cannavale) and father to a son named Ben, producers decided to take parenthood out of the picture for the revival. Will & Grace scribes cut the kids from the show and kept Will and Grace back as single, childless roommates with successful careers.

And it looks like Jack won’t be the only one who could be in need of a dating app.

“It’s relationships that Will and Grace have always had the trouble with, and they still do,” executive producer/creator Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly.

You can see the new promo for the Will & Grace revival below.

Will & Grace returns to TV on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by NBC Universal]