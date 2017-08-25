Miranda Lambert Accused Of Ignoring Fans After Refusing To Perform Blake Shelton Inspired Song

Miranda Lambert is now being accused of “ignoring” fans after she failed to sing one of her Blake Shelton inspired tracks during a recent concert.

After Miranda was slammed by some fans for what they claimed was a “poor” concert in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week, the star is now being accused of ignoring her Scottish fans completely by less than impressed concertgoers.

The drama boiled over once again after the singer performed the final stop on the U.K. leg of her “Highway Vagabonds Tour” in London, England, on August 23.

The day after the big show, the multiple CMA Award winner thanked fans for coming out to see her on Instagram and Twitter by posting a number of photos from the gig – including one of her sharing the stage with boyfriend Anderson East – while describing the London concert as being “an amazing night.”

The post came after Miranda did the same thing following her concert in Manchester, England, on August 19, as she also shared photos from the stage and thanked fans for attending.

Except, she actually had a show in between the two that she didn’t even acknowledge across her social media accounts that left fans less then impressed.

Miranda mysteriously left the stage early and refused to sing an encore during her show in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 21, and then didn’t even acknowledge the show or her Scottish fans online – and they’re not happy.

Some fans slammed the country superstar on Twitter and accused her of ignoring them completely after the drama that unfolded in Scotland.

“Why have you missed out Glasgow? Did you not like it here? Very disappointing Miranda and insulting,” @FrankLawlor7 hit back at Miranda on Twitter.

“Are we just going to pretend Glasgow never happened then?” another fan wrote, while @traceymacleof1 wrote, “In case u forgot u attended Glasgow as well! A thank u would nice!! I’m gutted ur acting like this I won’t defend u again 2 others.”

“Was at your Glasgow gig, enjoyed it regardless of whatever you felt was negative. Poor that you’ve ignored it completely tho,” another fan tweeted to the singer.

“So your Scottish fans are just being ignored now,” @eileenramage15 added. “Really bad no need for the way you behaved we came out to support you. Poor.”

Miranda hasn’t cleared up what exactly happened due to her radio silence on the concert on social media, though one fan claimed that she appeared to be upset during the show.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the star left the stage early during her Glasgow show and refused to perform the encore she performed at every other show on her U.K. tour.

The encore includes the hit “Tin Man,” which is widely speculated to be inspired by her former husband Blake Shelton, and appeared to cause the most upset from fans after she seemingly point blank refused to return to the stage to perform it for her Glasgow fans.

A number of fans specifically slammed the star on social media for not performing the track during the show and asked why she didn’t return to the stage to finish out her set. It’s not clear if it’s the sentimentality of the song is what prevented her from performing it, though fans have noted online that she has sung the Blake inspired track during her other shows in the U.K.

There’s been a lot of speculation from concertgoers as to why Lambert left the stage early – with some claiming a small section of the crowd booed her band members and that she appeared upset throughout the show – though Miranda hasn’t commented.

Miranda did however meet a select number of fans outside the venue after the show and appeared to have red eyes in snaps posted by concertgoers (and posed with sunglasses on for the majority of photos), suggesting she may possibly have been crying.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT]