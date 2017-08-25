Stephen King On Donald Trump: Horror Legend References ‘It’, Tells POTUS To ‘Go Float Yourself’

Stephen King and Donald Trump clearly aren’t fans of each other. The legendary horror writer and the 45th President of the United States of America have had a long, well-documented feud over social media, and many believe it came to a head in June, when Trump blocked King on Twitter. But that’s not stopping the author from throwing shade at Trump, what with a series based on one of his books currently airing on television, and a film based on one of his other iconic novels set to premiere in theaters in a few weeks.

As reported late Thursday night by the HuffPost, Stephen King’s latest anti-Donald Trump post on social media came earlier that evening, when the writer said that he is blocking the president from watching the upcoming film It and the Audience TV series Mr. Mercedes, both of which are based on his novels. This was an obvious response to Trump blocking King on Twitter a few months prior, but in the interest of keeping things current, the 69-year-old horror icon made a reference to It, closing his tweet with the following advice to the president:

“No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.”

The above line “go float yourself” refers to the main villain of It, Pennywise the clown, and how he entices children to join him, and ultimately scares them by saying “they all float down there,” or variations of said line. It is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 8, and offers a newer and hipper take on the 1990 miniseries and the Stephen King novel it is based on, as the heroic young outcasts are seen battling Pennywise in 1989, instead of the late ’50s, as noted by Northumberland News.

Although Stephen King and Donald Trump’s feud started when the latter was still campaigning for the U.S. presidency, it was in June when Trump had taken the initiative to block King on Twitter, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr. This prompted the author to make a controversial joke about wanting to kill himself now that he could no longer read the president’s tweets, and while many of his followers reacted positively to the tweet, he was also called out in an op-ed for joking about such a sensitive topic.

The news is real. The president is fake. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 9, 2017

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

About a month later, Stephen King let loose with another brief Twitter tirade against Donald Trump, commenting that the “news is real, (but) the president is fake.” That tweet ultimately became one of his most popular, with close to 340,000 likes as of this writing, though it seems that King’s “go float yourself” tweet has some serious potential to outdo it, as it has garnered about 142,000 likes in the eight hours since it was posted.

