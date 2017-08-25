James Cameron Calls ‘Wonder Woman’ ‘A Step Backwards,’ Helmer Patty Jenkins & Fans React On Twitter

James Cameron is calling Wonder Woman“a step backwards” of what should be done in the superhero industry, inciting backlash from Twitter users and a response from the film’s director Patty Jenkins.

There is no question about the success of the DC Extended Universe film starring Gal Gadot when it comes to numbers but there are those who are still not impressed at its intended message for the audience.

One of them is Titanic director James Cameron who believe that “all of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided.”

Speaking to The Guardian, the 63-year-old film maker is making much noise online with his striking statement about Warner Bros.’ highest grossing film for 2017.

According to Cameron, the latest live action movie adaptation of the popular comic book superhero is actually “a step backwards.”

“She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

At the time, James Cameron also compared Gadot’s iconic role to one of his brainchildren: Sarah Connor from the Terminator franchise.

“Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

While his opinion may be valid, such strong statements against one of the most popular heroine of all time has made him a villain in the eyes of Wonder Woman fans as they take to social media to express their disgust at what he said.

I think Mr. James Cameron should take a step backwards! In the hands of @PattyJenks & @galgadot, #WonderWoman was anything but objectified! https://t.co/ntlDw7Ntpa — Susan Eisenberg (@susaneisenberg1) August 24, 2017

James Cameron, who turned the story of the Titanic into a chance to get Kate Winslet nude, complains about #WonderWoman being a step back? pic.twitter.com/47jyCPR0hI — Duane Maddy (@GraphicArtMaddy) August 24, 2017

Sorry, James.

Wonder Woman doesn't step backwards. pic.twitter.com/OKImLqIKjK — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) August 24, 2017

How was it a step backwards, James Cameron? #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/PT1NYCsLXB — Comic Fans (@ComicBookTalks) August 25, 2017

Phew! I was feeling empowered, but thank goodness James Cameron stepped in and mansplained how I should feel watching Wonder Woman for me. https://t.co/4SgDWFO124 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 25, 2017

I mean no disrespect when I say I can't imagine why I would value James Cameron's opinion of Wonder Woman. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) August 25, 2017

One even recalled a line from Patty Jenkins’ movie that perfectly described the situation with the Terminator helmer.

“‘Be careful in the world of men, Diana, for they do not deserve you.’ James Cameron proving how relevant #WonderWoman is,” Twitter user @AustinCTweets wrote.

Others ridiculed the director’s taste in what he considers a good movie compared to what is not.

James Cameron talks WONDER WOMAN pic.twitter.com/qF3BJ8BFTV — SuperBroMovies (@SuperBroMovies) August 25, 2017

James Cameron says #WonderWoman objectified its star and was "a step backwards" from Sarah Connor.

James Cameron also directed this ???? pic.twitter.com/qImXSFBkdE — Manjot Sumal (@Mani2thaJ) August 24, 2017

Things James Cameron has said: "Wonder Woman is a step backwards." "Terminator Genisys is good." — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) August 24, 2017

On top of that, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins herself reacted to Cameron’s statement, saying that is was “unsurprising” that he didn’t understand the film’s message since he isn’t a woman.

“I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman.”

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shared her thoughts about feminism in the August 25 issue of Rolling Stone, explaining that the she and the rest of those behind the blockbuster movie had to deal with misogyny in a non-preaching way.

“Being a woman is a strength in so many ways.”

At the time, she also shut down body-shamers and naysayers that deemed her too thin for the role and even revealed how she was able to do reshoots even while pregnant with her second child, as reported by the Inquisitr.

What can you say about James Cameron’s statement about Wonder Woman? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros., Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon]