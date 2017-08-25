Gal Gadot Slams Naysayers And Body-Shamers, Shares How She Did Reshoots For DCEU Film While Pregnant

Gal Gadot made her mark after starring in DC’s Wonder Woman and is continuing to do so despite naysayers and body-shamers—particularly those who deemed her too thin to perfectly portray the comic book heroine.

The 32-year-old Israeli actress is finally pushing back against critics who had a lot of bad things to say to make her lose her confidence in her body. In fact, she revealed in a recent interview that she has become a target of body-shamers ever since she was cast as the only female hero in the DC Extended Universe.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gadot shared her thoughts about the moment she found out that Warner Bros. had been looking for an actress to portray Wonder Woman. At the time, she explained that she did not audition for the role because of the hype that surrounded the female superhero.

“When you’re a beginner, you get excited about having a job. That’s where I was,” she explained.

“Zack [Snyder] called me and was like, ‘So do you know what you’re testing for?’ I said, ‘No.'”

After getting the role and making it a big hit—$800 million-worth to be precise, Gal Gadot explained that it was a sign that “the world was ready for a female-driven action movie.” However, she also revealed that it hasn’t been an easy goal to reach.

Patty Jenkins rips James Cameron's #WonderWoman takedown: "There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman" https://t.co/DKAvyTxHYS pic.twitter.com/HfpxclMLNx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 25, 2017

At one point, the Warner Bros. movie was banned from a couple of Arab countries simply because Gal Gadot was born from Israel. To that, she said, “Oh, my God, seriously, you guys?”

But what got her furious is the fact that some people thought she didn’t have the right body to play Wonder Woman, who, based on a report from E! News, “was notoriously and disproportionally busty.”

“I told them, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob,” she exclaimed.

“So, what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and a small ass? That will make all the difference.'”

Of course, people had been so impressed with her performance as Wonder Woman, many forgot what she had to go through to make the film about popular comic book heroine as we know it now.

Gal Gadot discusses becoming Wonder Woman, feminism and more https://t.co/q6w7Wq4PY2 pic.twitter.com/drfiuo27i1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 24, 2017

Recalling her struggles during the production, she even shared how reshoots were done while she was pregnant with her second child. Noting her growing baby bump at the time, Gadot admitted that she was saved by technology during that instance.

“We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach. It was funny as hell – Wonder Woman with a bump,” she said with a laugh.

As it turns out, she hesitated to inform the production team that she is expecting because she didn’t want the attention that comes with it.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film Justice League, set to premiere in theaters on November 17, 2017.

