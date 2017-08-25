‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke Hopelessly Devoted To Madi, Motherhood Changes Commander Of Death

The 100 Season 5 premieres in 2018 and there will be some differences. For one, Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) will be a mother figure to a young Nightblood child named Madi (Lola Flanery). How exactly will motherhood change the Sky Crew survivor six years after Praimfaya? According to TV Guide, showrunner Jason Rothenberg revealed that Clarke will be “hopelessly devoted” to her Nightblood child.

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the post-apocalyptic series returns next year.

When Clarke and the other Sky Crew members came down to Earth, they were just teenagers. When The 100 Season 5 premieres, Clarke will be 24 years old. No longer a teenager, she will be taking care of a Nightblood child named Madi. Even though Madi is not Clarke’s biological child, they have been together all those years. They will definitely have a maternal bond and this is going to change Clarke. The only question is, how will it change the woman that was known as the “Commander of Death?”

Jason Rothenberg teased that Clarke will be “hopelessly devoted” to her Nightblood child in The 100 Season 5. The showrunner also previously hinted that motherhood would force Clarke to make some difficult decisions. Sometimes, she would have to make a choice between doing what was best for Madi, and what was best for her people. There are going to be instances where a decision will not benefit both.

TV Guide also wrote that six years after Praimfaya, Clarke’s love for Madi will completely shift her priorities. When The 100 Season 5 premieres, the prisoner ship will descend from space. When that happens, Clarke will do whatever it takes to protect herself, save Madi, and prevent the inmate from taking what is theirs.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The 100 Season 5 premiere is titled “Eden.” Interestingly enough, the untouched green patch of Earth that remains after the second apocalypse is called Eden. It was revealed that some of the prisoners will want this land for themselves. However, Clarke isn’t going to just give it up and that might start a battle between the groups.

What do you think will happen with Clarke and Madi in The 100 Season 5?

