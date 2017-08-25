‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Spoilers: Season 7 Teased To Have ‘Freak Show’ Connections

The American Horror Story: Cult premiere is just around the corner. Ryan Murphy is the king of suspense, both as the creator of the show, and when it comes to teasing fans about the upcoming season. This year he has surprised fans with a lot of great clues but they are so random it is difficult to get a good feel for the season.

The following will contain spoilers for American Horror Story: Cult. If you don’t want to know, this is the time to stop reading.

Sarah Paulson will be in the lead role this season as Ally Mayfair-Richards, a married woman involved in a love triangle. Evan Peters will be portraying her lover, Kai. Ryan Murphy shared that Evan would not only be playing his best AHS role ever, but he will also have more screen time than any past season.

When it comes to politics, Kai and Ally couldn’t be further apart. On election night, spoilers prepare American Horror Story: Cult fans for a horrible reaction from Ally as Trump is announced as the winner. Her lover, however, is celebrating Trump’s win. Somehow in all of this, Ally develops what a lot of people have — a fear of clowns.

The relationship between Kai and Ally is a strange one. He decides to hire Ally a nanny that will use her position to drive Ally nuts. Winter, portrayed by Billie Lourd, is not only Ally’s new nanny but also a recruit into the cult that Kai is a member of. Winter gives Ally’s son a figurine of Twisty the Clown, the murdering clown from Freak Show.

This is where a big link to Season 4 is made. We know that Twisty died that season. Could his ghost be haunting Ally, or is he just in her mind? Either way, Twisty has found his way into Season 7, and that could open the door for other characters. Possibly even Bette and Dot, the conjoined twins played by Sarah Paulson, may have a connection to Ally. American Horror Story fans know they gave birth to a child. Could that baby have been Ally? If so, it may explain her fear of clowns, considering her father liked to dress as Twisty.

According to Film School Rejects, possibly the big connection between the seasons is a simple explanation. The circus of politics around the election. No matter what the connection is, American Horror Story: Cult fans would enjoy seeing the Freak Show characters again.

