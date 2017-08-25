Dee Devlin Pictures: Conor McGregor’s Longtime Girlfriend In The Spotlight Ahead Of Saturday’s Fight

Dee Devlin has been a fixture by Conor McGregor’s side during his rise to fame in the UFC, and now the fighter’s longtime girlfriend is sharing the spotlight as he prepares for the fight of his life.

McGregor will make his professional boxing debut on Saturday against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is looking to make boxing history with an unblemished 50-0 record. The fight is one of the most-hyped in decades, with McGregor playing the part of the underdog hoping to end the fight with one big punch.

But amid the boundless media attention on the two men set to meet on Saturday night, Conor McGregor’s girlfriend has also seen plenty of the spotlight. Pictures of Dee Devlin and McGregor together have circulated across the internet, and many news outlets have shared their story of trials and tribulations as McGregor rose to fame.

The two met nearly a decade ago, when Conor was 19 years old and training to become a champion MMA fighter, the Irish Mirror noted. The two met in a nightclub, where McGregor said he had seen her before.

But on this day, he decided to strike up a conversation.

“I asked her to come over and we just started chatting,” he told VIP magazine (via Irish Mirror). “She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls.”

Devlin told the magazine that she admired Conor’s dedication to training for his MMA career, as they had met not long after McGregor left his plumbing practice and committed to his MMA career full-time.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together ever since, and McGregor credits his longtime girlfriend’s support for his successful career.

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her,” McGregor told MMAFighting (via Unilad).

“For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going. We’ve been together a long time. She’s been through it all with me.”

In the lead-up to the Mayweather fight, Dee Devlin has been sharing the spotlight with the couple’s infant son, who has also made his way into plenty of pre-fight programs and documentaries.

If Conor McGregor were to somehow pull off the upset of the century on Saturday, it’s likely that Dee Devlin — and the couple’s young son — will be there to share even more of the spotlight with him.

