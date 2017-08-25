Jared Leto Reveals His Personal Life Is ‘Called Tinder’

It has been a very busy and newsworthy week for Jared Leto. First his music group, Thirty Seconds to Mars, released their first single in four years, “Walk on Water.” Then it was announced that the DC extended universe would be moving forward with a Joker and Harley Quinn movie, with Jared Leto and Margot Robbie reprising their roles as the two Gotham villains. Now it looks like the actor is sharing some interesting news, which will have some of his fans hitting their phones.

According to E! News, when Jared Leto stopped by their Daily Pop show, he was asked about his personal life by the hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester, and Catt Sadler. While his work life is clearly quite busy, and he was more than happy to talk about what he is doing with both his music and acting, the actor answered that his personal life is “called Tinder.” Jared Leto quickly followed this answer up by saying that he only answered that way in order to get some stock with the company. Whether or not the actor really is on Tinder, it seems like the only way to find out might be to download the app and start swiping.

Getting more serious about the question regarding his personal life, Jared Leto admitted that he is a lot more likely to want to work than play, because of how passionate he is when it comes to his creative pursuits. The actor said that he loves his work, which means that he really does not have “much of a personal life.”

He admitted that when it comes to going to a party or working on his music, he would much rather “write a song” than take part in any partying. In fact, he said that there are plenty of things he would rather be doing that are more exciting to him. Jared Leto shared that rather than have a personal life, he would much rather “work on a piece of content.”

Jared Leto and his group, Thirty Seconds to Mars, have been hard at work on their upcoming album, which their new single, “Walk on Water,” hails from. Plus, in honor of their new single and upcoming album, the group is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. At the same time there is plenty of work for the actor coming up with the DCEU, as they move forward with both the Harley Quinn and Joker movie, as well as the Suicide Squad sequel. All this means that even if the actor was looking for more of a personal life, his busy schedule might not allow much time for it.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]