‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For The Week Of Aug. 28: Man Landers Ruse, Liz & Sam Grow Closer, Brick Is Back

General Hospital spoilers tease another week of playing cat and mouse in Port Charles. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will get closer to the truth behind Man Landers, and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Nurse Amy (Risa Dorken) will get a scare. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will find himself in grave danger and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) will find a way to save him.

The Nathan Amy Connection

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week reveal Nathan and Amy will get a scare after someone almost uncovers the ruse behind Ask Manlanders. However, the two will be able to get a sigh of relief at the last second and will be able to cover everything up. They might succeed this time but Maxie is hot on their trail. Maxie is also wondering why her husband and Amy became close to each other. The unusual relationship between the two may lead her to an astonishing conclusion.

Dangerous Situations

There is going to be some dangerous scenes for Jason in the upcoming week, and Sam and Sonny will rush to his aid. A mob conflict is going to put Jason in a bullet’s path, and spoilers hint he will be in a perilous situation. It’s going to be a tough week for Sam.

General Hospital spoilers also reveal Sam and Liz are going to grow closer to each other in the upcoming week. Liz will step up and give Sam the support she needs. However, major drama is going to happen when Franco enters the picture. General Hospital spoilers reveal Sam will feel Franco is intruding. At first, Sam might be able to take his meddling but when Jason falls into a dangerous situation, she won’t feel too friendly with Franco.

A New Face in Port Charles

General Hospital fans can look forward to seeing a new face in town. According to Soap Opera Digest, Sonny’s favorite surveillance guy will be back on screen. Brick, a character played by ESPN host Stephen Smith, will make another appearance on the daytime soap. Smith revealed that he couldn’t believe it when General Hospital executive produce Frank Valentini told him they wanted Brick to be a permanent part of the soap and that it would be a recurring role.

Other GH Spoilers

The rest of Port Charles would have a lot of things going for them too. Felicia will find out another secret about Nelle which might test her relationship with Michael. Nelle’s relationship with Carly won’t see much improvement either. Meanwhile, Anna will receive some help from Finn. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal she won’t get all the details she needs about Raymond Berlin and the story involving the diamonds.

