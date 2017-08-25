’90 Day Fiance’ Tell-All: Loren Calls Anfisa A ‘Gold Digger,’ Pao Tells Danielle To Stop ‘Stalking’ Mohamed

What do you get when you put all five 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples in one room? Fans are about to witness intense drama and crazy catfights in the upcoming “Tell-All” specials of the TLC reality show.

The five couples featured in this season’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? are sitting down for an explosive interview, which will be aired as a three-part special beginning this Sunday. TLC released two sneak peeks of what fans could expect, and it looks like things are going to get nasty between these feisty couples.

Loren Calls Out Anfisa

When 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 wrapped up last Sunday, Anfisa made it clear that she and Jorge are over. She’s previously kicked her American husband out of their apartment after getting her green card. In the Tell-All special, which was filmed after the episodes, Loren called out her co-star for taking Jorge for granted.

Loren asked the Russian-born reality star if she would still choose Jorge over a richer guy. Anfisa coyly smiled and said it “depends.” Loren then lashed out and called Anfisa nasty names.

“You are such a b***h! You’re a serious gold digger!” Loren spat.

Loren’s reaction may be exaggerated, but she explained her sudden outburst. She and Alexei have been denied the K-1 visa twice after a long cross-country relationship, and she felt like Anfisa has made a mockery of the country’s immigration system.

“Here’s the thing,” she explained. “People who are really in love deserve to be together. It’s because of people like you guys that we can’t be together. You guys make the K-1 visa process look like a joke!”

???? Loren calls Anfisa O-U-T. Here is your first look at the explosive #90DayFiance tell-all. Tune in Sunday 8/7c!! https://t.co/0K6pWZUunb pic.twitter.com/s753E5sZoy — TLC Network (@TLC) August 24, 2017

Loren’s flare-up soon became an ugly exchange when all other co-stars began to get involved. Mohamed took Anfisa’s side, while Pao defended Loren. Eventually, Anfisa just rolled her eyes and told Loren to blame the Americans instead.

Pao Tells Danielle To Move On

Despite being separated, Jorge and Anfisa sat next to each other in the Tell-All interview. Meanwhile, divorced couple Danielle and Mohamed sat on opposite sofas.

When the host asked them what they’ve learned from their experience, Mohamed said that his biggest takeaway from everything is to get to know a person first before marrying her. Danielle admitted that she’s sad about her failed marriage, especially when she’s sitting next to other couples who have made their cross-cultural relationships work.

“It’s kinda sad because I see how all these couples, they’re willing to stick together through the hard times and the bad times. And Mohamed wasn’t,” she said.

Paola then stopped Danielle and told her that she simply needs to stop stalking Mohamed and move on with her life.

“Danielle, you know I always try to defend you,” Paola began. “But all I see in social media, you still stalk [Mohamed]…You’re still looking at his posts. You should actually move away from him!

The three part tell-all starts Sunday 8/7c. You won't want to miss this! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/WJGdCE8YMb — TLC Network (@TLC) August 24, 2017

Be sure to catch the first part of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 “Tell-All” special this Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC. Below is the episode’s official synopsis, per The Wrap.

“Russ, Pao, Loren, and Alex start to get ready for the taping and everyone is a little nervous about what will transpire today. After some time, Loren and Pao start to wonder where Jorge and Anfisa are. Meanwhile, at their hotel, Anfisa and Jorge prepare for filming. The room is filled with tension as this separated couple gets ready together. Jorge admits that today, he’s planning to get revenge on Anfisa for breaking his heart. All couples settle in on set as they hash out the hardest moments from this past season.”

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]