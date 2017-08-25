Taylor Swift Snaps Back At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West In Comeback Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift is done playing the good girl and is not staying quiet anymore. The pop star finally made her much-awaited comeback in the music industry with a brand new single that seems to address her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old Grammy winner surprised her fans with a brand new song called “Look What You Made Me Do” after making a stealthy comeback in social media.

Taylor’s new song marks the first solo material in three years and the first song off her upcoming album, Reputation.

Co-written by the “Blank Space” singer and her longtime friend Jack Antonoff, the seemingly dark track takes on all the controversies of her personal and professional life, including her infamous beef with Kim and Kanye.

Fans were quick to latched onto the specific lyrics of Swift’s new song and linked it to the famous couple. In the first few lines of the song, Taylor seems to be in no mood to play nice, singing, ” I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage/ The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now / Why? ‘Cause she’s dead.”

Although the singer does not mention Kanye’s name directly, it is worth noting that the rapper used a tilted stage on his Saint Pablo Tour. There were also claims that Taylor was referring to the controversial phone call between her and Kanye, which Kim leaked on Snapchat.

In the edited clips of the call, Swift appeared to give her approval to the rapper to use her name in his song “Famous.” However, shortly after Kim released the phone call on social media, Taylor took to Instagram and defended herself, adding that the rapper never told her that he was going to use the term “that b***h” in referring her.

Aside from the obvious take on the infamous phone call, Taylor also talked about having a “list of names,” karma, and more drama.

She even dropped some cryptic lines, such as, “I don’t like your kingdom keys / They once belonged to me / You asked me for a place to sleep / Locked me out and threw a feast” and “I don’t trust me / And nobody trusts me / I’ll be the actress / Starring in your bad dreams.”

Taylor’s Reputation album, which will be released on November 10, will have five versions. According to reports, each version contains an exclusive double-sided poster with new art of the singer.

There will also be two special-edition Target magazines that will come out and will feature around 70 pages of exclusive Taylor Swift content.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

It can be recalled that earlier this week, Taylor mysteriously deleted all the contents of her social media accounts before uploading a cryptic video of a slithering snake.

As soon as the clip was posted online, many were quick to assume that the snake was a reference to the snake emoji that Taylor was bombarded with after her public feuds with Kim, Kanye, ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, and Katy Perry.

However, this time, Swift completely reclaims the slithering snake and seems to use it to get back to those who caused controversies in her life.

Check out Taylor Swift’s latest song “Look What You Made Me Do” in the video below.

[Featured Images by Pascal Le Segretain, Jason Merritt/Getty Images]