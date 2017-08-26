‘Dance Moms’: Mackenzie Ziegler Blocked Abby Lee Miller On Social Media Before Mentor’s Jail Time?

Mackenzie Ziegler was famously known as the youngest member of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Junior Elite Competition Team. The cute little dancer used to look up to her dance mentor, Abby Lee Miller, and did everything that she could to make her proud. However, now that she’s all grown up and has a career outside Dance Moms, it seems that Maddie Ziegler’s little sister is now ready to put her memories on the show behind her.

Mackenzie Ziegler grew up right in front of every Dance Moms fans’ eyes. The talented star was just 6 years old when she joined the original cast of the hit Lifetime show, making her the youngest of the bunch and an instant fan-favorite.

Although Abby Lee Miller has always treated the Ziegler sisters far better than the rest of the ALDC Junior Elite Competition Team members, it didn’t stop them from leaving the show in Dance Moms Season 6. The duo decided to exit from the hit reality dance television series to seek greener pastures.

Maddie Ziegler has now added actress, model, businesswoman, and writer to her already impressive resume after leaving Dance Moms, while Mackenzie Ziegler mainly focused on her music and being a YouTube star.

Maddie Ziegler has previously noted that she will never go back to the show, explaining that the stress was too much for her to handle.

Just like her older sister, it seems that Mackenzie Ziegler is also completely moving on from Dance Moms to the point of blocking Abby Lee Miller from her Instagram account. The 50-year-old terror dance teacher was counting down the days until her jail time at the time and was probably taking a stroll down memory lane by posting throwback photos of her ALDC students, Maddie Ziegler, Kendall Vertes, Nia Frazier, and Mackenzie Ziegler.

As Abby Lee Miller tried to tag the girls in the photo, she couldn’t seem to tag Mackenzie Ziegler, with many assuming that the 13-year-old TV personality may have blocked her former mentor.

As if that’s not enough, Mackenzie Ziegler also posted a photo of her on Instagram with the caption “Happy Girl” on the same exact day when Abby Lee Miller received her final sentencing. While many believed that the Dance Moms alum’s post was about her new single, some took it as her secret jab at her former dance teacher.

happy girl 🙂 A post shared by Mackenzie Ziegler (@kenzieziegler) on May 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to 366 days in jail, and neither Maddie nor Mackenzie Ziegler posted anything on social media to send their love and support to Miller.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]