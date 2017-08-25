‘Forza 5,’ ‘Battlefield 3,’ ‘Oxenfree,’ And ‘Hydro Thunder’ Fill September’s Free Xbox One Games Lineup

The September lineup of free titles for Games with Gold for the Xbox One was revealed Thursday. Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers can look forward to a pair of small gems in Oxenfree and Hydro Thunder Hurricane plus two AAA titles for the console with Forza Motorsport 5 and Battlefield 3.

The September Games with Gold will start with two very different racing titles with Forza Motorsport 5 and Hydro Thunder Hurricane. The former is an Xbox One launch title and will be available as a free download through the end of the month. The latter is an Xbox 360 arcade title that will be free until September 15.

A change in genres for the free titles arrives on September 16. The supernatural thriller Oxenfree for the Xbox One will run freely through October 15. Meanwhile, backward compatible military shooter Battlefield 3 will only be available through the end of the month.

As a reminder, the August Games with Gold free titles are still running. Slime Rancher and Red Faction: Armageddon will hang around until August 31 while Trials Fusion will keep performing tricks for free until September 15.

Forza Motorsport 5

This launch title for the Xbox One had all the makings of a great entry in the series except for a lack of content. The rush to get Forza Motorsport 5 out in time for the console’s debut led to a few number of tracks and cars. It still scored a decent 79 Metacritic aggregate review score and is worth a spin for free.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

This Xbox LIVE Arcade title brought back an arcade classic to the Xbox 360 for some quick thrills. Don’t expect an extremely deep game as it is best played with friends either online or on the couch. It earned a 75 Metacritic score from reviewers.

Oxenfree

This indie title from Night School Studio is graphic adventure title that is heavy on story as players take control of Alex and help her survive a weekend party that goes supernatural. Expect heavy dialogue as you try to sort out the mystery behind the spooky happening on the island. Oxenfree received a 78 Metacritic score largely due to the light gameplay mechanics and length.

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 represented the series’ first effort into a single-player campaign. That did not go as well as DICE had hoped, but the multiplayer was a standout for all its shortcomings on consoles. Unfortunately, this is still a game that is best played on PC as battles are limited to a maximum of 32 players and this was the first clue that the Frostbite 3 engine was going to give consoles a hard time. The third installment in the Battlefield series earned an 84 Metacritic score for the Xbox 360.

