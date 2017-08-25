Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Gum’s Friendship: ‘DOTS’ Actor, ‘Love in the Moonlight’ Star’s Bromance Intensifies

Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum’s friendship is so adorable that fans just can’t seem to get enough of it. As if photos of them together are not enough, the Descendants of the Sun actor and the Love in the Moonlight star just recently starred in a new ad that featured their bromance even more.

Being one of the most popular leading actors in Korean Drama (K-Drama) right now, many are becoming more and more interested regarding Song Joong Ki’s personal life. While the Battleship Island actor has been keen on keeping his romance with Song Hye Kyo as private as possible, he was always open to sharing his friendship with the 24-year-old South Korean actor to the public.

Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum’s new Domino’s Pizza commercial is hurting their fans’ cheeks from smiling. The duo looked cute on screen as they did their lines, and them being so comfortable with each other is proof that the actors are certainly good friends off-screen as well.

The 31-year-old fiance of Song Hye Kyo goofed around with his pal and fans can’t help but get mesmerized by the power duo. In fact, Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum are so close that people have initially assumed that the Descendants of the Sun actor and the Love in the Moonlight star might be more than just friends.

If a photo should be taken out of context, it seems that Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum have already taken their friendship to the next level. The famous actors took time off from their busy schedules to spend Valentine’s Day eve together. Although their outing could just be something innocent and fun, many have noticed their unique male bonding and wondered if the two Hallyu stars are more than just close pals.

The Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum dating rumors first started when the latter mentioned the Descendants of the Sun actor during his acceptance speech at the KBS Drama Awards last year after winning the Male Top Excellence Award.

“When I was working on ‘Moonlight Drawn by Clouds,’ I felt like I was very lacking. But I’m grateful to Song Joong Ki, who gave me advice every time.”

But with Song Joong Ki tying the knot with Song Hye Kyo soon, all those romance rumors between the two famous actors will eventually die down.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]