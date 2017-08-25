Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Is Returning To The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show One Year After Baby

Adam Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, is returning to the runway for the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is rumored to be taking place in Shanghai, China, later this year.

Just over a year after welcoming her first child, Dusty Rose Levine, Behati Prinsloo will reclaim her role as an official Angel when the show goes into production in the coming months.

On August 24, following a casting call in New York City earlier this week, the official list of the 2014 Angels and models was released online by Vogue Australia, revealing that Behati Prinsloo will be joined by a number of other returning Angels, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, and Josephine Skriver.

As fans of the model likely know, Candice Swanepoel is one of Behati Prinsloo’s closest friends and also chose to skip the runway during last year’s 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show due to the birth of her first child.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty in September 2016 while Candice Swanepoel and her boyfriend of 12 years, Hermann Nicoli, welcomed son Anaca Nicoli the following month.

Prinsloo and Swanepoel both hail from South Africa and have been a part of the Victoria’s Secret model lineup for the past several years.

Adam Levine began dating Behati Prinsloo in 2012 but split from the model the following year. Then, after a short-lived relationship with model Nina Agdal, Levine got back together with Prinsloo in 2013 and became engaged later that year.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in July 2014 and share just one child. That said, both parties have been vocal with their desires for a big family. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the couple expand their brood once again in the coming years.

As for how Adam Levine has been keeping himself busy, he and his co-stars began filming for the upcoming 13th season of The Voice several weeks ago. As fans may have heard, Levine will be joined on the 13th season by returning coaches Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus, as well as new coach Jennifer Hudson.

For more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Voice Season 13 on September 25, Monday, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]