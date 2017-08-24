Gwen Stefani’s Kids Don’t Understand Her Job

Gwen Stefani may be one of the most famous women in Hollywood but when it comes to her three sons, she’s just their mom.

During a recent event, Gwen Stefani opened up about her children’s thoughts on her career, revealing that her three boys, 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, don’t understand what it is that she does — nor do they care.

“When you’re a mom, they don’t want to know anything about what you do,” Gwen Stefani explained to Us Weekly magazine on August 23 during a summer press preview party for L.A.M.B. & gx Eyewear.

As Gwen Stefani explained, life at home is all about her kids and while she nearly invited them to come along to the preview party on Wednesday, she knew they wouldn’t have had any fun.

“They just want to be the kids and you be the mom,” she continued.

That said, Gwen Stefani did notice that her three sons were quite impressed when she starred in the animated film Trolls. As she explained, the boys still talk about the film and frequently ask her about the behind the scenes happenings, despite the fact that she only had a small role in the production.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Although Gwen Stefani’s kids are less than enthused with her day job, she told the audience at the Los Angele event that she’s often been inspired by her kids, namely her nine-year-old son Zuma, who has to wear classes.

According to Gwen Stefani, her son’s eye troubles led her to realize that the market was lacking when it came to a stylish selection of cool glasses. So, when it came to creating her own line of chic frames, Zuma was able to help her out and give her ideas.

Gwen Stefani also revealed that her son is a “glasses guy” now.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Gwen Stefani shares her three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and is currently dating Blake Shelton. As fans will recall, Stefani met Shelton during the seventh season of The Voice and during Season 9, after confirming her divorce from Rossdale months prior, she and Shelton confirmed their romance.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]