‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Aug 28-Sep 1: Lucas Wakes Up Next To Dead Body, Paul’s Suspicions, An Escape

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 will be exciting and full of mysteries. Friday’s episode will put major characters into a serious predicament which will have a shocking resolution. There’s going to be a dead body, an escape, and a secret which would shed light to some mysterious happenings in Salem.

It’s Lucas’ Problem

Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) sudden death is not good news for either Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) or Hattie Adams(Deidre Hall). Eventually, the two will decide on the best solution to their problem -leave the problem of what to do with Anjelica to Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). The two will make a quick work of changing Anjelica’s clothes and fit her into one sexy outfit before placing her next to the passed out Lucas. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that when Lucas comes around, he will be horrified to discover the surprise Hattie and Bonnie left behind. Spoilers reveal Lucas will call on Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to help him.

Escape Plan

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are going to wrack their brains to come up with a plan to leave Bayview. However, with all eyes on them, the sanitarium staff will not make it easy for them to escape and hightail to Salem. Leaving the place may be tough but spoilers reveal John’s disappearance is going to raise questions, and Paul (Christopher Sean) will get suspicious.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Paul will look into John’s disappearing act, and Hattie will find it difficult to stop Paul from taking action.

A Game of Takedown

Eli (Lamon Archey) wants to play the game of takedown with Commissioner Raines (Aaron Spears) as the target. Rafe (Galen Gerig) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will be involved. Unfortunately, they might not pull off their scheme successfully due to Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ (Casey Moss). These two are not aware what’s really going on –their plan to set Abe (James Reynolds) free might fail.

In the latest #DAYS, Rafe and Hope make a shocking arrest.https://t.co/HJlvJyO7OV pic.twitter.com/z2BQeN177Y — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 17, 2017

Custody Battles

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) fears she is going to lose Holly. The corrupt judge handling the case works with Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). With the latest updates she will get after the hearing, things are definitely not going her way. While Nicole has every reason to worry, Brady (Eric Martsolf) will find a way to make sure Nicole doesn’t lose her baby. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady will use any method even if it means playing dirty.

This week on #DAYS, the action heats up in Salem with two proposals, two kidnappings, and one big reveal. pic.twitter.com/3AMmr5I5Ct — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Scott Legato/Getty Images]