Are Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Feuding During ‘RHONJ’ Season 8?

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga butted heads for the first few seasons of starring alongside one another on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As fans will recall, Giudice was upset to see Gorga join the Bravo TV reality cast during its third season and the two women continued to feud for years. Then, as Giudice and her family faced turmoil due to charges of bank and wire fraud, she and the Gorga family made amends and appear to have been going strong ever since.

They even recently teamed up on a new restaurant in New Jersey, where they are honoring Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s mother, who passed away earlier this year just a short time after they began working on the project.

Although things appear to be going well between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, the recently released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 seems to hint at tension between them. After all, Giudice oddly pointed out that Gorga was “only a Gorga by marriage.”

“Teresa and Melissa are absolutely still in a good place, regardless [of] what was shown in the trailer,” the source revealed to Real Mr. Housewife on August 24. “They are still extremely close.”

A post shared by Joe Gorga (@joeygorga) on May 18, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be joined on The Real Housewives of New Jersey by returning housewives Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Danielle Staub, as well as new housewife Margaret Josephs.

While Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub ended The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 2 on a very sour, the two women made amends at the end of last year as Giudice endured the heartache of having to raise her kids alone as her husband Joe served a 41-month prison term at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Although Danielle Staub is returning to the show, she will not be featured in a full-time role.

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on May 23, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

To see more of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and their co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo]