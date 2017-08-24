‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Spoilers: What Is Coming In Season 7 For The Kilchers?

It is almost time for a new season of Alaska: The Last Frontier. This show is all about Jewel Kilcher’s family in Alaska. Last season she was on the show briefly and spoilers make it look like she might be coming back again. Starcasm shared spoilers about the upcoming Season 7 of Alaska: The Last Frontier.

The actual premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but new seasons usually air in the fall, so it shouldn’t be far away. Discovery just finished up their latest season of Alaskan Bush People.

Jewel was on the show last season, and this summer she was back in Alaska with her family again. This is more than likely at the same time that they were filming the show, which would mean that she could probably show up in the series again next season. Jewel lives in Texas now, and not with her family in Alaska, but everyone loves when she shows up for a new season. She likes having her son, Kase, in Alaska with the family.

She even shared pictures on her Instagram of her and Atz Lee on stage. The fans would really enjoy if they could hear these two singing together. While she was in Alaska, they also went on a cattle drive. She is really showing her son what it is like to live in Alaska, even though he is used to being on a farm in Texas as well. Kase’s father is cowboy Ty Murray.

So when will Alaska: The Last Frontier come back? Normally, it airs on Sunday nights on Discovery, and usually begins on the first Sunday in October, so there is a good chance that this will happen again. For now, everyone will just have to wait and see. If Jewel isn’t on this season, it would be pretty shocking considering how much time she spent in Alaska with her family over the summer.

