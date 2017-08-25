Jim Carrey’s Former Girlfriend Told Therapist She Contracted Herpes, Comedian Lied About STD

The late former girlfriend of Jim Carrey revealed to her therapist that she contracted herpes and two other sexually transmitted diseases from the actor. Cathriona White also said that Carrey lied to her about having STD.

The exchange between White and her therapist, which supposedly happened between October 2012 and July 2013, gives more credence to the allegations that Carrey had herpes type 1, genital herpes, and chlamydia. According to the July 18 entry from the notes from White’s therapy sessions, which was acquired by DailyMail.com, Carrey lied about having a Herpes outbreak and that White struggled with anxiety upon learning that she contracted the disease and after Carrey broke up with her.

Carrey supposedly had small bumps on his genitals which White asked the actor about. Carrey explained to White that the bumps were the result of shaving. White later got tested for STD, which she disclosed to Carrey. Soon after, the 55-year-old actor broke up with her. White later received the results of her test, which showed she was positive for STD. As a result of the breakup and the discovery that she had STD, White started suffering from anxiety. White started getting professional help from the therapist in October.

White admitted to her therapist that she felt like “damaged goods” after contracting three STDs from Carrey. She also said that she wanted to “have it all stop.” White experienced difficulty eating and sleeping because of her anxiety causing her to vomit constantly.

The therapy sessions also confirmed that Carrey gave White a bottle of painkillers, as reported by Radar Online. According to the notes, White informed her therapist that she tried to kill herself with the said painkillers. This apparently happened around the time that White tested positive for STD.

White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey. According to the lawsuit, Carrey was aware that he had three STDs but did not disclose them to White. Michael Avennati, Sweetman’s lawyer, claimed that Carrey went on “to have unprotected sex with Ms. White with full knowledge that he was STD positive, including on February 12, 2012,” which was within weeks after the actor learned that he had STD. Avennati said that the notes are proof of what kind of person Carrey is.

“His claims of innocence relating to Ms. White are bogus and shameful.”

Medical records, including the said notes from the therapy sessions, were subpoenaed by lawyers from both camps. A copy of text messages was also obtained detailing the exchange between Carrey and White regarding the STD. In one entry dated April 11, the therapist noted that a raging Carrey threatened White through text. Carrey supposedly sent messages telling White not to disclose his STD. The messages bullied and scared White, according to the therapist.

Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy. =(:•} pic.twitter.com/Q5f0KT0yhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 15, 2017

The notes from the sessions also revealed that White wanted Carrey to marry her. The actor apparently promised White that they would get married so she can stay in the country and “work and be more self-sufficient, as Daily Mail Online reported.

Carrey and White dated for six months before the actor abruptly ended the relationship. White committed suicide on September 25, 2015 at the age of 30.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]