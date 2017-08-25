‘Destiny 2’ European Dead Zone Characters, Activities, And Enemies Revealed

The largest new area in Destiny 2 was given a deep dive in several videos released Thursday. The European Dead Zone awaits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Guardians when the game launches on September 6 complete with some new characters, familiar enemies, and all new activities.

In addition to an official video covering the European Dead Zone, Game Informer and IGN were given early access to Destiny 2. The former provides an hour and a half of unedited gameplay.

As previously covered, Bungie is attempting to make Patrol much more engaging in Destiny 2. The European Dead Zone looks to keep players occupied outside of campaign missions, strikes, raids, and multiplayer with large swaths of activities. Key to that is Devrim Kay, the gentleman sniper. His lip-syncing is a bit rough in these videos but he serves as a combination vendor and quest giver.

Meanwhile, the amount of content in the European Dead Zone is staggering compared to the original launch of Destiny 1. There are Adventures, Lost Sectors, Public Events, Flashpoints, and more scattered around in great quantity. Bungie also appears to have done a better job at communicating when public events are about to start and where. Some randomness is also present with random bosses occasionally dropping to defeat and reward players with loot.

The Fallen and Cabal take up the bulk of the enemy activity but Taken are still hanging around on Earth. Meanwhile, in perhaps one of the biggest nods to the Destiny community, the name of one of the areas in the European Dead Zone is named “Salt Mines.”

Other tidbits picked up from the video reveal that the 25,000 Glimmer Glimmer is gone. It’s not clear what the new limit will be but this is a major complaint from Destiny 1 resolved.

Bungie has also made it rewarding for players who have reached max level to return and keep exploring the European Dead Zone. Destiny 2 adds a Bright Engram that is rewarded every time a player maxes out their XP bar. These reward customization items were decoded by Tess Everis. That’s a far better reward than the Mote of Light given in Destiny 1.

A new Exotic Pulse Rifle called Graviton Lance was spotted during Game Informer‘s video. It comes with a pair of perks. The “Black Hole” perk gives the third bullet in a burst higher damage. The second perk will cause enemies to detonate.

The videos also further confirm that players will need to earn multiple shaders to complete their Guardians look. Shaders are applied individually to each piece of armor and weapon.

Destiny 2 launches September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version is scheduled to be released on October 24. Those who pre-order the game will gain access to the Cold Heart Exotic Trace Rifle exclusively until December 5, 2017.

PC owners will get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta starting Monday, August 28, for those who pre-ordered the game or have an early access code via Blizzard’s Battle.net. The beta will then open to everyone on Tuesday, August 29, and run through Thursday, August 31. It does include some tweaks from the console beta plus a new multiplayer map.

[Featured Image by Bungie]