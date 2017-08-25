‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Brace Yourself, Incest Is Coming

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have been expecting a relationship between Daenerys and Jon Snow for a while now. And before the revelation in the Season 6 finale, for many fans, this was a solid plan. But for those that had already figured out the L + R = J theory, this relationship was always going to be complicated.

In the Season 6 finale of Game of Thrones, it was revealed that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually the son of Lyanna Stark and not her brother, Ned (Season Bean). It was also, essentially, confirmed that Jon Snow’s father is a Targaryen. Now, in Season 7, thanks to Gilly (Hannah Murray) reading a passage from a book in the Citadel, it is likely Lyanna was married when Jon Snow was born, making Jon a legitimate heir to the iron throne.

It also makes a complicated mess of the potential relationship between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon because it means they are related.

Fans have been debating already the implications of a relationship forming between Daenerys and Jon. But what is the official stance on the matter from HBO?

Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor revealed to The Daily Beast where they are headed in regard to the relationship developing between Daenerys and Jon.

“There’s no secret that this is where this is going. Readers of the book have known that things were heading towards this destination for a while. Even the characters in this story know it’s heading in this direction. Tyrion is making fun of Dany about what’s brewing. So we knew it’s got to come at some point, and I was glad that I got to be there for a major step forward for them.”

Alan Taylor then went on to confirm that a relationship between Daenerys and Jon is definitely the angle they are going for in Game of Thrones.

“The fact that they are starting to fall for each other is huge. It comes down to tiny moments and how they interact with each other. They’re holding hands and there’s this great look where she’s swooning and she steps back from it, but it’s clear that that’s our destination at this point.”

It is unclear yet just when HBO plans to reveal to the characters that Daenerys and Jon are related, whether it will be before or after a consummation of their relationship. It is also unclear how the pair might react to the news. However, considering the Targaryens are used to incest and marrying their siblings to keep their line pure, it seems likely Daenerys will be okay with this relationship, especially since it was revealed in Season 1 of Game of Thrones that she fully expected to marry her brother, Viserys (Harry Lloyd). However, only by tuning into the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones will fans be likely to find out more.

How Will Fans React If Jon And Daenerys Get Together?

For fans of Game of Thrones, it will be interesting to see the reaction to a relationship like Daenerys and Jon’s. Considering most people abhor incest, and the reaction to Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) relationship is pretty unanimous, it will likely cause quite a stir during the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones if Daenerys and Jon start a relationship. Will HBO be able to sway fans around to thinking incest is okay in this instance? After all, the show has spent seven seasons bringing this couple together, and for those fans who had not read the books or worked out the L + R = J theory, finding out Jon and Daenerys are related in Season 6 finale has had them have to reassess how they feel about the couple. But has six seasons of conditioning them to thinking Daenerys and Jon would make the perfect couple to rule Westeros softened their stance on incest in this case?

The finale episode of Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones is titled “The Dragon and the Wolf” and will air on Sunday, August 27.

You can view the trailer for Episode 7 of Game of Thrones Season 7 below.

