NXT Reportedly In Talks Of Adding A Mid-Card Championship

Over the past few years, NXT has grown to be a viable alternative brand under the WWE umbrella. While the ultimate goal for the NXT roster members is to be called up to either Raw or SmackDown, as shown by the documentaries of Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Tyler Breeze, Bayley, and Enzo & Cass, among others, on the Breaking Ground series, many names have experienced a revival by going back to the brand.

WWE talent such as Zack Ryder, Tyson Kidd, and Titus O’Neil all had detours in NXT after being a part of the main roster, in order to further help their characters and give them an opportunity to regain an audience. As a result, each of them we able to return to the main roster and become a champion – Ryder becoming Intercontinental Champion, while Kidd and O’Neil both becoming a Tag Team Champion.

With recent talks of possibly gathering a number of current main roster talent to return to NXT, the roster will be very populated, with only one championship to vie for. However, this may be changing soon.

There are reportedly now discussions of adding a mid-card championship to the brand. This will both further solidify the legitimacy of the brand, as well as give other talents who are not in the NXT Championship picture another title to aim for while climbing up the ladder.

This decision could be a tremendous benefit for the current NXT talent, as well as those who will potentially return from the main roster. Names such as Hideo Itami, Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Johnny Gargano, No Way Jose, and Killian Dane would create a solid mid-card group, adding more stock to potential feuds. This would also give opportunities for upcoming talent, such as Lars Sullivan, Oney Lorcan, Tino Sabbatelli, and the Velveteen Dream to have a more rewarding path to success.

As Triple H once stated, the direction of NXT at one point recently was in a recovering stage, as top names such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura all departed for the main roster. However, with a possible mid-card championship debuting, the development of talent could vastly improve.

