Is Kanye West Preparing ‘Diss Track’ If Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Trashes Kim Kardashian?

Is Kanye West getting ready to diss Taylor Swift if she slams Kim Kardashian in her new music? That’s the claim being made in a recent Hollywood Life article.

According to their source, Kanye West is ready to fire back just in case Taylor Swift uses her new album to trash Kim.

“Kanye is ready to battle with Taylor if she takes shots at Kim in her new album,” the source said. They added that Kanye doesn’t necessarily have a diss track already prepared but he’s confident that he’d be able to respond quickly if the need arises because he’s a “creative genius.” The fact that Kanye has been in the studio constantly lately preparing music for his own project will make the process even easier, their source claims.

“He has been busy in the studio for the last several months, has all kinds of new beats and lyrics ready to go on the fly if he needs to clap back at Taylor to put her in her place,” the source continued.

But Gossip Cop, a site that’s become known for debunking celebrity rumors, says that Hollywood Life‘s claims are fake news. According to Gossip Cop, no one in the rapper’s inner circle talks to Hollywood Life. So, there’s no chance that the web tabloid has the inside scoop on what the “Famous” rapper has planned.

Also, the publication has a history of publishing false news stories about Kanye, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian. In 2016, they claimed that Taylor and Kim Kardashian would have a showdown at the MTV Video Music Awards. Obviously that never happened, which is an indication of the site’s credibility. Gossip Cop also debunked a Hollywood Life story that claimed Taylor Swift responded to Kanye’s hospitalization story. So, they don’t have a good record when it comes to reporting accurate celebrity news stories.

What we do know for sure is that Taylor Swift is getting ready to put out new music this year. She’s started putting snake gifs on her social media, an obvious embrace of the snake emojis that populated her mentions when Kim Kardashian called her out. She’s also put out the album cover art and there’s a single that fans can expect to hear on Thursday.

Fans are getting crazy excited for Taylor Swift's new music tonight: See the tweets https://t.co/Tk4gk4hpvC pic.twitter.com/fELfWfdBdx — billboard (@billboard) August 24, 2017

Do you think that Taylor Swift will diss Kanye and Kim Kardashian on her new album? Will Kanye hit back with his own diss track? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

