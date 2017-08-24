‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Have Kailyn Lowry And Jenelle Evans Settled Their Pregnancy Leak Dispute?

Kailyn Lowry may have blamed Jenelle Evans for leaking her pregnancy during Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, but according to a new report, the reality stars have put the drama behind them.

Following a dramatic on-screen revelation, which named Jenelle Evans as the person behind the leak of Kailyn Lowry’s baby news before later claiming it was Javi Marroquin, the mother of three is speaking out about their current relationship and revealing that they are no longer at odds.

“As far as I’m concerned, things between Jenelle and I are fine now,” Kailyn Lowry explained to Real Mr. Housewife on August 24. “What happened happened at the time, but it’s all in the past.”

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have been feuding with one another on and off for the past several years and the majority of their drama seems to be based around Evans’ decision to talk openly about the private life of Lowry and their Teen Mom 2 co-stars. In fact, Evans has been slammed by several Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 co-stars for spreading rumors about their lives on her social media pages.

That said, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are on decent terms, at least for the time being.

Kailyn Lowry chose to keep her pregnancy a secret for the first several weeks due to the fact that she had previously miscarried. As fans may recall, Lowry suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in late 2015, and months later, in May 2016, she and Javi Marroquin announced their divorce. Then, by the end of 2016, Lowry had conceived another child with another man.

Like Jenelle Evans, all three of Kailyn Lowry’s children have different fathers.

Kailyn Lowry shares 7-year-old son Isaac with her boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Meanwhile, her third son was fathered by her now-ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who reportedly broke up with her around the time she learned she was expecting.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and their co-stars, including Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

