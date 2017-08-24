NFL Rumors: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott To Make NFL Preseason Debut Against Raiders

With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Oakland Raiders this weekend, star running back Ezekiel Elliott could make his big preseason debut in the game. Last year’s leading rusher in the NFL has been on the sidelines for the first several games of the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason. Elliott has also been in the headlines for the six-game suspension he received from the NFL. However, the latest NFL rumors are suggesting that the team will give their top running back some time on the field in a big Week 3 matchup against some prime competition. Elliott may not be the only starting player who makes a preseason debut, either.

The Dallas Morning News reported earlier today that Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he is “leaning toward playing Elliott” in Saturday’s preseason game. A tweet from Candidly Cowboys Podcast co-host Brandon George said that Elliott would play in “a few series” for his first action of the preseason. The sophomore running back is currently involved in an appeal process for his six-game suspension that the league gave him for alleged domestic assaults against a former girlfriend in 2016. The Cowboys have previously used a combination of backup running backs Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden, and Rod Smith in their preseason games so far.

In addition to Elliott’s debut, linebacker Sean Lee also will be looking to get in some time this Saturday. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Lee returned to practice with the Cowboys this past week after sitting out of Dallas’ Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a strained hamstring. It’s expected that this will be the only chance that Lee and Elliott get to play before the regular season, as it’s been mentioned the team probably won’t play any starters in the Week 4 preseason matchup.

In the team’s Week 3 win over the Colts, the Cowboys had many of their starters in the lineup, including the preseason debut of wide receiver Dez Bryant. The three-time NFL Pro Bowler was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from the team’s starting quarterback Dak Prescott. That was a good sign for Cowboys fans based on the fact Elliott may be sidelined for nearly the first half of the team’s season. Seeing Prescott with at least a glimpse of what made him a success in his rookie season could indicate a successful sophomore season is on the way.

The Cowboys will host this weekend’s game in Dallas. As of this report, the Vegas Insider website listed the Cowboys as favorites in this game by three points on the spread against the Oakland Raiders. However, Ezekiel Elliott was listed as a possible injury concern or sidelined player. It seems that could change, but based on only having a few series on the field, it may not impact the point spread a whole lot. The Raiders vs. Cowboys game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]