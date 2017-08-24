Ubisoft Announces That ‘Assassin’s Creed’ And ‘Final Fantasy XV’ Will Be Crossing Over

Today, Ubisoft made a huge announcement at Gamescom, the largest annual European video game trade fair held in Cologne, Germany. Ubisoft’s biggest series, Assassin’s Creed, and Square Enix’s biggest series, Final Fantasy, are going to be crossing over, as each game will be receiving content from the other.

It has not yet been mentioned how content from last November’s Final Fantasy XV will appear in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Origins, which is slated for an October 27 release date. However, those who played Final Fantasy XV will be able to access the content from Assassin’s Creed starting on August 30 when the crossover takes place.

On that date, players who have the Dream Egg from January’s Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will receive an assassin’s outfit called the Master Assassin’s Robes for Noctis. In case players missed obtaining the Dream Egg, the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event is once again taking place for a limited time, running until the end of September.

The following day the “Assassin’s Festival DLC” will be released for free, although it will also be a limited time event. The festival will take place in the city of Lestallum and there will be new activities for players to try inspired by the Assassin’s Creed series, although it was not specified what exactly these will be.

Players will be rewarded with a different Assassin’s Creed inspired outfit called the Medjay Assassin’s Robes, as well as unlocking new abilities for Noctis that will let him fight and explore like an assassin. To celebrate this upcoming event, a video was released on the Final Fantasy XV YouTube channel.

The unlikely collaboration between the two gaming companies started about three years ago during an informal meeting between both groups at the 2014 Tokyo Game Show. It was there that the teams behind Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy expressed respect and appreciation for each other’s work. However, this eventually would lead to something bigger.

The collaboration is a way for each franchise to honor the other’s gaming universe, with the announcement being marked with a unique piece of artwork shown off at Gamescom for the first time. It features Bayek from the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV. The game director of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Ashraf Ismail, started that “we couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other’s work.”

