Prince William is speaking out about how proud he is of his mother, Princess Diana, for opening up about her bulimia battle. Prince William has been working with his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Princess Kate, on the mental health awareness campaign called Heads Together that focuses on the issues that are ravaging the public today. The royals agree that talking about issues like bulimia and other eating disorders is the best way to tackle them.

Princess Kate has also adopted a mental health cause as her own, and she believes that talking about these issues to young children in the schools is the best way to do this. Princess Kate served as Huffington Post editor for the day to promote her cause #youngmindsmatter and talk about the mental health concerns of young children. Of the utmost importance according to Princess Kate is the idea that mental health concerns should not have the stigma that they currently have. She says she hopes that if Princess Charlotte or Prince George have any mental health problems in the future, she and Prince William would treat them like any other health problem.

“What I did not expect was to see that time and time again, the issues that led people to addiction and destructive decision making seemed to almost always stem from unresolved childhood challenges.”

Old photo A post shared by Prince William (@officialprincewilliam) on Aug 6, 2013 at 5:30am PDT

Prince William has gone a step further to participate in a documentary called Wasting Away: The Truth About Anorexia where he talks about Princess Diana and her eating disorder, bulimia. This project was the first time Prince William talked about Princess Diana’s bulimia publicly. The documentary was created by news anchor Mark Austin and his daughter Maddy, who struggles with anorexia herself. In an on-film conversation with Prince William, they discussed that talking about eating disorders was a big part of overcoming them. Prince William told Maddy that she was brave, like his mother, Diana.

“We need to normalize the conversation about mental health. The fact that you are speaking out is incredibly brave.”

Maddy told Prince William that his mother, Princess Diana, and her frank talk about her own issues helped her. Prince William agreed, telling Maddy that he was proud that his mother spoke out about her bulimia.

“We need to be matter-of-fact about it, and not hide it in the dark where it festers. These are illnesses. Mental health needs to be taken as seriously as physical health.”

A post shared by Prince William (@officialprincewilliam) on Aug 6, 2013 at 5:25am PDT

It is a credit to the new generation of royals that mental health struggles are up for discussion. Prince Harry recently said that it was Prince William that encouraged him to seek help for his own issues with depression. Prince Harry was featured on Telegraph‘s “Mad World” podcast to talk about how the loss of Princess Diana took its toll on him.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well. I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Prince Harry continued, explaining that his way of dealing with things was to bury his head in the sand, and refuse to think about his mum, Princess Diana. But when the topic came up with Prince William, his brother pushed him to get help and seek consistent therapy, which he said made a world of difference.

“Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well, and been able to put blood, sweat, and tears into the things that really make a difference and things that I think will make a difference to everybody else.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Will Feature Charles And Diana Drama, But Not In…

Princess Kate Says That Princess Charlotte Is ‘Feisty’ – The Inquisitr

Do Newly Surfaced Letters Suggest That Princess Diana’s Marriage…

Princess Diana’s Body Might Be Moved To London After Rumors…

By adopting these causes as their own, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Kate are helping a new generation see mental health concerns purely as just another health problem, and to seek help when needed.

Do you think Prince William validating Princess Diana’s eating disorder struggles will help others?

[Featured Image by Carl Court/Getty Images]