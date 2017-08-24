Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Learns That Preaching Is Like Firing A Gun

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo recently headed to sunny California so that Jeremy could learn how to be a better preacher. During their visit to the Golden State, the Duggar daughter and the former soccer pro listened to a lecture on expository preaching at The Master’s Seminary in Sun Valley, where Jeremy was taught that he should view himself as a gun and his sermons as bullets.

On Tuesday, Jeremy Vuolo took to Twitter to share a few words from Dr. Steven J. Lawson. Lawson is the founder and President of OnePassion Ministries, “a ministry designed to equip biblical expositors to bring about a new reformation in the church.” He also oversees the Doctor of Ministry program at The Master’s Seminary, which was founded by Grace Community Church Pastor John MacArthur. The Master’s Seminary is located on the campus of Grace Community Church, and Jeremy currently preaches at one of the church’s plants in Laredo, Texas.

According to a post on Dr. Steven J. Lawson’s Instagram page, Jeremy Vuolo and and Jinger Duggar both sat in on one of his classes during their stay in Los Angeles. Perhaps Jinger joined her husband because she didn’t want to be cooped up alone in their hotel room, or maybe she wanted to learn something new that would help her perform her duties as a pastor’s wife. As reported by People, Jinger has said that she wants to be active in her husband’s ministry.

During Lawson’s lecture, Jeremy snuck a photo of the pastor. He also revealed what the pastor was saying at the time the photo was snapped.

“The lecture is just to put the bullets into your chamber; the preaching part is to fire them.” – @DrStevenJLawson pic.twitter.com/Z2xrsSMfQb — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) August 23, 2017

One of Jeremy’s Twitter followers expressed surprise that the Counting On star was so impressed by a metaphor that compares sharing the gospel to a using a weapon that was made solely to kill.

“A rather violent metaphor, no??? God wouldn’t like guns,” read the response to his tweet.

However, as reported by the Hollywood Gossip, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar do like guns. Duggar fans completely freaked out last month when Jinger shared an Instagram photo of herself holding a handgun and standing in front of a bullet-ridden target. The Duggar daughter posted a similar image of her husband on her Instagram page, but he was brandishing a much larger firearm.

I enjoyed having @jeremy_vuolo and his wife @jingervuolo sit in on my class yesterday on Expository Preaching at @mastersseminary. Jeremy left professional soccer to pastor in Laredo, Texas. A post shared by Dr. Steven J. lawson (@drstevenjlawson) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Jeremy is starting to show an affinity for the use of violent imagery as a metaphor for Christianity. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, he has also likened Christians to members of the Roman legion, proclaiming that they are engaged in war with “demonic forces” and “spiritual barbarians” who don’t share their beliefs. He singled out a Christian pastor who said he would perform a same-sex marriage as an example of the enemy.

Jeremy might be a fan of firearms and ancient armies, but he isn’t loading up on bullets or arrows during his California visit; instead, the Duggar husband is arming himself with knowledge. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed that he was like “a little kid in a candy shop” when he was allowed to browse the vast collection of religious books at the headquarters of John MacArthur’s Grace to You media ministry.

@jingervuolo & I visited the @gracetoyou headquarters today w/ Executive Director @_phil_johnson_ …I was like a little kid in a candy shop ???????????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Fans of Jinger Duggar’s husband can watch him preach on the Grace Community Church Laredo YouTube page. They’ll have to stay tuned to see if Jeremy Vuolo’s sermons change after his visit to his church’s headquarters in California.

[Featured Images by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]